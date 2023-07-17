Charles Leclerc “always thinks about winning” claims Ferrari F1 boss Frederic Vasseur

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari entered the 2023 season with high hopes of challenging Red Bull for the title. However, it was evident since the pre-season test that the team had taken a step back compared to how it ended the previous season.

Ferrari occupies fourth place in the constructors' standings while occasionally appearing as the second-fastest team behind Red Bull.

However, team principal Frederic Vasseur claimed that the Scuderia's underwhelming start to the season hasn't altered Charles Leclerc's mindset, who always aims for victory.

"Leclerc is capable of exceptional things. Sometimes he does things that you don't know where he can get them from out. Charles is a driver who always thinks about winning," the Frenchman said in an interview with motorsport.com.

Charles Leclerc has been stunningly quick on Saturdays, becoming the only non-Red Bull driver to claim pole position this season. On Sundays, the Monegasque is handicapped by the SF-23's shortcomings and strategy blunders.

Vasseur went on to add that Leclerc tries to compensate for the lack of pace and operational mistakes by 'overdriving' the car. This tendency to push the car to its limit occasionally forces the Monegasque to crash into the barriers.

"Our car is behind the Red Bull, but he is still there thinking about trying to win. In certain situations we have seen him push too much, go into 'overdriving', trying to compensate for the shortcomings with strategy, with being aggressive and with the risk of making mistakes," Vasseur added.

Leclerc in the British GP

The team boss added that it was his job to direct the Ferrari prodigy's raw speed and talent in the right direction.

Vasseur also praised Carlos Sainz's consistency, saying that the Spaniard was better at "handling his pace", but lacked the peaks that Leclerc produces.

It's been more than a year since Charles Leclerc graced the top step of the podium, with his last victory coming in Austria in 2022.

Considering the intense battle for the best-of-the-rest spot behind Red Bull, it will take a monumental effort from Leclerc to win a race this season.

Ferrari's boss focused on the team amidst Charles Leclerc-Red Bull rumors

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's current contracts with Ferrari expire after 2024, and Team boss Frederic Vasseur is not concerned about the rumors of his drivers looking elsewhere for a better drive.

Recently, Leclerc was reportedly involved in conversations with Red Bull as a possible replacement for Sergio Perez. However, Vasseur remains unfazed by the reports.

"I was clear with the team at the beginning of the season and I was also clear with the drivers. I need to get to know the team, it takes months. They still have a one-year contract. I don't it's an issue that shouldn't be discussed now," the team boss said about the contract situation.

There is no urgency for the team boss, who reiterated his stance that Ferrari will sort out their contracts in the future.

"We'll certainly talk about it in the future, but it's not the first concern. The priority, for everyone, is to focus on the team, especially this season," he concluded.