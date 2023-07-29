Charles Leclerc answers who is tougher to face between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc revealed who among Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is more difficult to face during a Grand Prix weekend. He said that both drivers share unique skills, which makes it tough to go head-to-head with either.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, where Sportskeeda was present, he explained:

"Both of them, they have completely different driving styles. Max always goes to the limit, I like his approach. He is aggressive and creates spectacular fights."

Charles Leclerc added that the two drivers differ greatly in their styles of driving. According to him, while Max Verstappen is more aggressive during a race, Lewis Hamilton plans his moves safely.

"In the way he [Hamilton] positions the car after a corner, for example. He is less aggressive but thinks more. If he doesn't overtake you in one place, it's because he's thinking of an easier one in which to attack!"

Being one of the top drivers for the past two seasons, Leclerc has had the opportunity to battle with both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. While it was for the top step on the podium a lot of the time in 2022, it was also for just getting into the top three.

Charles Leclerc lines up on pole position at Belgium after Max Verstappen's grid penalty

Charles Leclerc during the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The mixed conditions during the qualifying session of the Belgian Grand Prix saw Charles Leclerc on the provisional pole at the end of Q3. However, Max Verstappen put in a ridiculously fast lap, gaining 0.8 seconds on the Ferrari driver, and bringing his car to the pole position.

Leclerc was sandwiched between the two Red Bulls. Still, he will be starting the race in pole position on Sunday.

This is because Verstappen will be serving a 5-place grid penalty after changing another gearbox on the RB19. With the domination he has had over the grid, it doesn't seem to be a matter of worry for the defending champion. In the 2022 edition of the same race, he won with a 17-second lead after starting P14.

Nevertheless, this will be a good opportunity for the Monegasque driver to start the race from the front of the grid. This is the second time this season that the Scuderia will be starting the race from the front, and Leclerc will be hoping to bring in a much better result.