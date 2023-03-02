Charles Leclerc believes ‘it’s too early to judge’ Ferrari’s strategic changes within the team

Charles Leclerc believes it is too early to determine the effects of the changes within Ferrari and its organizational structure, as he spoke to Sportskeeda in the Driver’s press conference ahead of the Bahrain GP.

The Monegasque driver refrained from concluding any positives or negatives from the change in team personnel ahead of the 2023 F1 season.

Asked by Sportskeeda if the personnel changes in the team was a positive sign, the Ferrari driver replied:

“I mean yes there have been a few changes but again I wouldn’t want to comment too much on that. We are trying to do what’s best for the team. Fred came and solved few things and it’s again too early to judge to because these things are affecting the race in itself, so we will see and time will tell if it was the right choice.”

Charles Leclerc believes that the changes made within the team such as a new team principal, strategy head and other personnel, cannot be judged yet. He also feels that the effects of the changes will only be known over the course of the season.

While the 25-year-old refrained from commenting on the specifics of the changes, he did reveal that new team principal Frederic Vasseur had made some positive changes within the team.

Charles Leclerc is impressed with Fredric Vasseur's ability to settle into his new environment

Charles Leclerc believes Frederic Vasseur began settling into his new environment during the pre-season test in Bahrain and stated that it would be too early to judge his performance as a new team principal.

The Monegasque, however, has been impressed with the Frenchman’s ability to acquaint himself with a big team like Ferrari and settle in with ease.

Asked about his new team principal and the difference it has made in the team, Leclerc replied:

“Well I mean it’s still very early days, I mean. What Fred is really good at is extracting the best at out of people by putting them in the best conditions and this weekend we have already seen some benefits so that is great. Then again, it was his first three days on track last week so it’s still very early days and we still need to see.”

He added:

“I’m pretty sure he will discover much more things and know how the team works on the race weekend and starting from tomorrow. Still early days but it feels good and it was impressive to see how well he got at ease with such a big team straight away so that was important too.”

Charles Leclerc also revealed that Vasseur's strength is extracting the best out of people within the team and improving the work environment. Having worked with the former Alfa Romeo team principal when he was a driver at Sauber, the 24-year-old revealed that Vasseur making changes within the team has already reflected some progress, which he believes was an encouraging sign.

