Charles Leclerc and brother Arthur pay tribute to their late father Herve ahead of the F1 Monaco GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and his younger brother Arthur will race with a special helmet in their home race at Monaco this weekend.

Both F1 and F2 will have their respective weekends in Monaco, with the Leclerc brothers getting a chance to race on their own streets once again. The Monegasque pair grew up in the principality and have credited their father, Herve, for inspiring them to take up racing.

F2 took to their social media platform to reveal that both Arthur and Charles Leclerc will race with a special helmet, paying tribute to their father, who passed away in 2017.

On the official website of F2, Arthur said:

“I took the design because my father was in motorsports and had the design on his helmets, so it’s kind of a thank you and tribute to him. We took the same design, changed a few of the colors, and along with my brother, we’ve done a special design for this weekend."

He added:

The colors Charles ran a few years ago, were the colors of the actual helmet he used. For this one, I’ve used the colors of Monaco so we haven’t taken the exact same color, but the design is the same and it’s a nice tribute to him."

"I owe my love of racing to my father" - Charles Leclerc

The Ferrari driver stated that he owes his passion for racing to his father, who helped him along with his Jules Bianchi to get started in motorsport.

Speaking to Ferrari's official website, Charles Leclerc said:

"I’ve said it many times before I owe my love of racing to my father and to the fact I was born and grew up in Monaco. I was a very young child when I saw the Formula 1 car racing through Ste. Devote from the balcony of a friend’s apartment and I would play out the same scene with my toy Formula 1 car."

Leclerc continued:

"Then, through my father, I discovered the legendary Ayrton Senna and I was able to see just what he could do here in Monaco I began to dream that, one day, maybe I could do it too. Being able to race today on the same track that contributed to the legend around him is something very special for me.

Charles Leclerc has taken the pole position in the past two editions of the Monaco GP but has yet to stand on the podium in his home race.

