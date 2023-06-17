Charles Leclerc buoyed by the best start to a race weekend this season

Charles Leclerc had better Friday practice sessions prior to the 2023 F1 Canadian GP. After a tough start to the season, he had one of the best practice sessions, even though he did not finish in the top spots.

Leclerc explained how he felt great in the car during practice sessions. Even though he admits that most of the data collected on Friday won't be useful on Saturday if it rains, he was satisfied with the first two practice sessions.

He was quoted as saying by F1.com:

“Well, in terms of feeling, it’s among the good Fridays for us,” the Monegasque reflected. “I had a really, really good feeling with the car, so that’s positive. Tomorrow will be a completely new day, and honestly, I don’t think there’s much that we can bring from today to tomorrow, as it’s going to rain probably. It’s going to be very interesting, but it’s been a positive Friday.”

Back in the Spanish GP, Charles Leclerc struggled quite a lot and finished out of the points. However, he revealed that the team did not make any drastic changes to the car afterward. As of now, Ferrari is only learning about the new package and optimizing it.

Nonetheless, he understands that it was only two practice sessions and stated that several factors could change during qualifying and the main Canadian GP.

“No, we didn’t do any significant change. We are obviously learning this package more and more, so we are optimizing it. Everything we’ve done to the car went in the right direction, so that’s good. [The long runs were also] really good, so that’s positive. But it’s only Friday, so we need to wait and see. It’s been a positive Friday, now we just need to have a clean qualifying tomorrow in very tricky conditions and then see what’s possible on Sunday," Leclerc added.

Charles Leclerc concerned about Ferrari unable to find the issue that ruined his qualifying in Barcelona

Charles Leclerc addressed the qualifying in the Spanish GP where he was out in Q1.

It was clear that there was something majorly wrong with the car, but what is more concerning is that Ferrari is still unable to pinpoint the issue.

"Qualifying in Barcelona was a very particular one. I think I wasn't the only one to struggle, and we need to understand these things. And for now, we don't have the reason. So this is a little bit more worrying, and that's where we need to push and try to understand the reason for it," he told the media.

Charles Leclerc started the race from 19th place and somehow ended up in 11th and out of the points.

