Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz caution against getting carried away by Ferrari's form at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz felt it would be premature to think their form will be as competitive as Singapore through the remaining races in the calendar.

Speaking ahead of the 2023 Singapore GP, both drivers were cautiously optimistic about the development and performance of their car as they spoke in the post qualifying press conference.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Leclerc was cautiously optimistic about the high downforce package on their Ferrari. He felt their team needed a reset and their car was still inconsistent.

Despite clinching pole and third place on the grid, neither Sainz or the Monegasque were overtly optimistic about predicting their performance for the rest season.

Asked by Sportskeeda if their car was finally coming together, Leclerc replied:

“Well, again, this weekend, it feels particularly good and much better than the high downforce tracks in the past. As I've said before, I think we found something in Monza that should go a step forward but definitely not as much as what we've seen this weekend."

He continued:

"So I think our car is fitting these track characteristics in particular. And, yeah, we shouldn't get carried away and I am not enough confident now to say that it will be the case for the rest of the season. Have we done a step forward? Yes. Will it be like that until the end of the season? It’s too early to say.”

Agreeing with his teammate, Sainz said:

“I can copy paste what he said.”

From the commencement of the 2023 season, the Ferrari car had a tendency to perform better at circuits operating on low downforce whereas at high downforce circuits their performance would slack off.

According to driver comments in the past, they also had a tendency for higher degradation in a multitude of situations in the first half of the season. However, after their upgrade in Monza, their race pace and qualifying pace have significantly improved.

Carlos Sainz believes that Monza performance gave him a lot more confidence in Ferrari

Carlos Sainz believes that the competitive form of Ferrari in Monza both in race and qualifying gave him a lot of confidence. The Spanish driver believes that moving forward he has a better feeling with their car and hopes for their race pace to improve which the team have been working on lately.

With a competitive starting position on the grid, the Spanish driver has been positive about converting his pole position to a win, as dominant rivals Red Bull struggle.

Explaining his confidence levels after the pole in Monza and Singapore, the Ferrari driver said:

“A lot of confidence for sure. I'm not going to lie, I'm feeling very well with the car and I'm driving very good, probably the best since I've been a Ferrari driver and finally I’m extracting my full potential. And I'm happy to see that."

"I'm happy, too, with the work that I'm doing with my engineers to little by little keep extracting more and more potential and more performance out of the car. And it's obviously going to give me a lot of confidence moving forward."

He added:

"But yeah, we need to keep working on the race pace. In Monza, you could see what happened and tomorrow is another good test to see how much progress we've done in that area.”

With the current result Sainz is six points ahead of Ferrari teammate Leclerc. The Maranello is third in the constructor’s standings, 45 points adrift off Mercedes. While Red Bull remain far away in the points championship, they have been struggling at the Marina Bay circuit, allowing room for other teams to clinch the top three podium spots.