“Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz didn’t stand a chance!” - Ferrari fans in dismay after ‘Nico Rosberg curse’ hits the Italian team

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz aimed for a double podium finish in front of their home crowd in Italy. But they only managed to finish in third and fourth places. F1 fans blame Nico Rosberg for the result.

Former Formula One champion Rosberg posted a selfie with the entire grid in the background with the caption:

"Forza Ferrari"

As soon as this image was posted, F1 fans stated to believe that Ferrari had been cursed by the famous 'Nico Rosberg curse'. Before the race, Rosberg had stated that he wanted Ferrari to win their home race.

Max Verstappen continued to win easily, setting a new record by winning his 10th straight Grand Prix. Sergio Perez completed the Red Bull one-two, which was the exact opposite of what Rosberg had anticipated would happen.

Needless to say, the Tifosi was not happy with the result and blamed Rosberg for it.

Fans started to retaliate even before the race started. Some stated that he cursed the whole grid when Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri stopped during the formation lap.

While the Rosberg curse, obviously, can't be proven, fans have started to notice a pattern with Rosberg's posts and the race results. This is not the first time Rosberg has been blamed for cursing a potential win of a driver.

Carlos Sainz reflects on the last lap battle with Charles Leclerc

Following their dramatic finish-line duel for third place at the Italian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz praised Charles Leclerc. The two Ferraris competed for the third place after Sergio Perez eventually overtook Sainz for second, with Leclerc seeking to prevent Sainz from earning his first podium of the year.

Italy F1 GP Auto Racing

"It was tough, hard racing, and it's always been a pleasure to race Charles whenever we have had the chance, and today was the same. He is a great racer, the same as Max and Checo. We had fun out there and I hope the fans enjoyed it," he said after the race (via SkySportsF1/live broadcast)

After locking up both of his front tires on the penultimate lap and coming dangerously close to hitting his teammate's back, Sainz Jr. managed to hold off Leclerc. He crossed the chequered flag by 0.184s difference.