Charles Leclerc clicked with girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Pierro Ferrari

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was spotted with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux at a wedding and was clicked alongside Ferrari Vice Chairman Piero Ferrari. The Monegasque driver has been part of the Italian team since his junior days and joined the senior team in 2019 after impressing everyone with his performances in his rookie year with Sauber in 2018.

The eight-time F1 race winner is considered one of the best drivers on the current grid but has failed to compete for a championship owing to a lack of consistent race-winning machinery.

Despite being active on his social media, Leclerc keeps a relatively low-key profile away from the track and is often spotted hanging out with his close friends and girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux. The pair have been dating each other for over two years after she was first spotted during the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

In a picture floating on the social media platform X, Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux attended a wedding where they were clicked alongside Ferrari Vice-Chairman Piero Ferrari, who is the son of the founder, Enzo Ferrari.

Leclerc is considered a prodigal son inside the Maranello-based outfit and has raced under the Prancing Horse banner throughout his single-seater career. He is currently contracted till the end of the 2029 season despite recent rumors of him exiting the team.

Ferrari team boss comments on Charles Leclerc's exit rumors

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur reiterated that Charles Leclerc has a long-term contract with the Italian team and was not looking to exit from the Maranello-based outfit despite their tough start to the 2025 season.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the Frenchman said on the subject:

"Charles has a long-term contract with us. Every single interview from the beginning of the season, he’s telling that he wants to stay with Ferrari. He wants to win with Ferrari. His future is with Ferrari."

"But every single Monday, we have an article telling that, 'Charles will go next year', 'Charles will…' At one stage, I don’t know what we have to do. I’m sorry - I can’t repeat every single weekend the same things. But it is like it is."

Vasseur also spoke about Ferrari's targets with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the helm and added:

"Now, with Lewis and Charles, I think we have a good relationship altogether. We have a clear target. We know that we have to work. We know that we have to push. But the mood in the team is very good. And that’s the basis if you want to recover and to win. Everything is there. Everything is on the table to do a good job, and altogether, we are working well."

Charles Leclerc has scored all of Ferrari's three podiums in the 2025 season, while Lewis Hamilton has two podiums in the Sprint format, including a race win.

