Charles Leclerc confident Ferrari will “win and beat” Max Verstappen’s Red Bull soon after podium finish at Jeddah

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed that he was confident that Ferrari would 'win and beat' Max Verstappen and Red Bull after a positive P3 at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP.

The Monegasque driver displayed some incredible pace during the main race on Saturday after starting from P2. Despite having a sub-optimal start, Leclerc lost his place to Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and wasn't able to regain his original slot.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Charles Leclerc showed confidence as he was able to hang up with Perez's RB20 and finish five seconds behind him. He said:

“From last to this year, the team that made the biggest step forward is us and that is thanks to the work of the guys in the team and on track. We are in a good moment and we need to keep working and I’m sure satisfaction, which is winning and beating RBR, will come soon. ”

Charles Leclerc analyzes his first podium of the season

Charles Leclerc stated that he had a 'pretty good' feeling in the SF-24 as was evident in his fastest lap during the latter stages of the race.

As per Autosport, the Ferrari driver claimed that he had a 'boring race' finishing over ten seconds behind the Red Bull duo. He said:

"We had quite a good pace because we had the fastest lap at the end - I got a bit helped by a DRS. But overall, the feeling was pretty good. It was a bit of a boring race because Red Bull were a bit too quick. Behind, we had a bit of a gap. But we took the maximum points we could today. That was the target."

Leclerc was complimentary of his teammate Oliver Bearman, who, in his debut race, finished P7 ahead of the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris. Leclerc said:

"I mean, he completely deserves it. He's done an incredible job already from FP3. He was straight on the pace in qualifying. He did a great job and missed Q3 by so little."

"I think today, he's been incredible. I mean, seventh in your first race in F1, and having only done FP3 in a new car, is just hugely impressive. So, I'm sure he's extremely proud."

It is unclear whether Bearman would get another opportunity in Australia in a couple of weeks as Carlos Sainz had successful appendix surgery and might get back in the car in Melbourne.