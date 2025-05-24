Charles Leclerc delivers his verdict on Monaco qualifying result

After putting in a solid effort during this weekend's qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc's best time managed to put him in second place for the race. In his post-qualifying interview, the hometown hero shared his thoughts on the capability of his car, claiming it would be challenging to steal the lead during the race.

Leclerc also spoke about why he's performed so well during the qualifying sessions, attributing it to his love for street circuits.

The Ferrari driver found himself on top of the leaderboard at the end of the first two qualifying sessions, after he put in times of 1:11.229 and 1:10.581, and he even snagged the provisional pole in Q3 with a time of 1:10.063, but was foiled by McLaren's Lando Norris, who set a new track record when he secured the lead for the race with a time of 1:09.954.

"We know we don't have the car to go for wins but starting second here... We know it will be hard to go for first place. I like city tracks, I like to go all in and take risks. I'm proud - at the end of the day, it's not too bad," Leclerc said via @JunaidSamodien_ on X.

Charles Leclerc also managed to be in P1 at the end of all three practice sessions, putting in lap times of 1:11.964, 1:11.355, and 1:10.953.

Despite missing out on his fourth pole at his home track, Leclerc's P2 spot is the highest qualifying result he's achieved this season. His best start before Monaco came at Bahrain, where he found himself on the second row of the grid starting from P3. He's started fourth in Japan and Saudi Arabia, sixth in China, seventh in Australia, and eighth in Miami.

The only time Charles Leclerc has failed to make it to Q3 was last weekend at Imola, where he started in 11th.

Ferrari consider Charles Leclerc lap in Monaco "mighty"

Despite not making it to pole, Charles Leclerc's team didn't falter in celebrating the strong effort put in by the Monegasque, which will see him start in second place for the Monaco Grand Prix race.

A video shared to Ferrari's Instagram account features Leclerc hopping out after his solid lap, as well as the team celebrating the efforts to secure his starting position for the event.

"A mighty lap around Monaco from @charles_leclerc 🤌"

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc's teammate Lewis Hamilton will be starting the race from fourth place after he put in a lap time of 1:10.382. Unlike his teammate, Hamilton didn't consistently make it to the top of the practice sessions in Monaco, finishing P9, P3, and P5 in the first three practice periods.

