Charles Leclerc doubles down on his staunch defense against Lewis Hamilton during the F1 US GP

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Oct 20, 2025 01:44 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari before the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan. Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc wasn’t ready to give up his position easily in the United States Grand Prix on Sunday. He defended his position not only against McLaren's Lando Norris but also against his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Ad

The Ferrari driver started on C4 soft tires while the rest of the frontrunners were on mediums. For most of the opening stint, Leclerc was in a tight battle with Norris, who chased the Ferrari for 21 laps before finally overtaking it. Leclerc's soft tires were nearing their limit.

Two laps later, Hamilton’s No. 44 SF-25 was within striking distance. What could have been a routine overtake turned into another defensive showcase from Leclerc, who positioned himself to protect the line. The battle lasted less than a lap, as the Monegasque driver pitted for mediums on Lap 24.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When asked about the duel after the race, he said (via Gazzetta Ferrari):

“I didn’t know they would’ve pitted me on that lap. In the end, I do my race and I try to defend my position.”

The quote reflected both his confusion over Ferrari’s strategy and his instinct to race hard, no matter the circumstances.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton, when asked about the exchange, offered little drama in his response.

“Charles’ defense against me? It’s a race,” said the seven-time champion.

This was not the first close run between them this weekend. In Saturday’s Sprint, the pair ran wheel-to-wheel. Hamilton surpassed him on Lap 9 of the Sprint and finished ahead.

On Sunday, the script flipped as Charles Leclerc came out on top. He finished P3, with Hamilton crossing in P4. It was the sixth podium of the season for Ferrari, after they had gone five races without a podium.

Ad

Charles Leclerc reveals tensions on race strategy: "I was a little bit worried"

Charles Leclerc (16) before the United States Grand Prix. Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc (16) before the United States Grand Prix. Source: Getty

For all the debate about Ferrari’s tactics in Austin, Charles Leclerc’s driving in the United States Grand Prix was given quiet respect in the paddock. The Monegasque didn’t have the pace advantage all weekend.

Ad

Leclerc was 20th in FP1, 2.786s off Lando Norris' best time. He qualified P10 in the Sprint and ended the event in P10 after suffering damage on Lap 1 melee. But he turned it around in qualifying, staying P4 in Q1, P2 in Q2, and eventually starting P3 on the grid.

After the race, he spoke about being the only driver on softs in the top 15. He said (via F1):

"I was a little bit worried when I saw that I was the only car on softs at the beginning, but I kind of knew that it was a bit of a risky move. What I had in mind was to use the softs to try to get free air – it was quite optimistic because we had two cars in front, but that’s what we tried to do."
Ad

The optimism worked as he held off Norris for 38 of the 57 laps on Sunday. The McLaren driver came back from the pits on Lap 33 with softs and chased down Charles Leclerc on mediums with five laps to go.

Norris finished P2, as Max Verstappen led from pole to flag for the third time in four races and closed the gap at the top. Oscar Piastri leaves COTA at the top of the driver standings with 346 points, with Norris on 332 and Verstappen on 306.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was left questioning his 13-second difference with Leclerc.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications