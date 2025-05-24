Charles Leclerc drops a one-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton's crash at the F1 Monaco GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc gave a short reaction to his teammate Lewis Hamilton crashing in the FP3 session of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. The Monegasque driver has looked comfortable in his SF-25 racing around the streets of his hometown and has led every single session since the FP2 last year.

The Italian team's performance has caught many by surprise, given their apprehensions going into the weekend. Not just Leclerc, but his teammate Hamilton has also looked fast around the streets of Monaco as he finished P3 in the FP2 session on Friday, May 23.

However, the seven-time F1 world champion had a sizable crash in the final minutes of the FP3 session in the first sector of the track. The British driver was caught out by the two slow-moving cars ahead of him, failed to avoid them, and got a tank slapper, which took him into the wall at the iconic Casino Square.

Lewis Hamilton was apologetic to the team on his radio after the crash, as his car might need some fixing before the all-important qualifying session later in the day. Charles Leclerc also enquired about the crash which brought out the red flag and asked his team on the radio.

When he was informed that it was Hamilton who got into the wall, the eight-time F1 race winner gave a one-word reaction on his team radio, saying:

"F***."

Lewis Hamilton ended his FP3 session in P5 while Charles Leclerc has finished every single session this weekend in P1 thus far.

Charles Leclerc analyzes his performance after topping Friday Practice Sessions

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was still on the fence about the SF-25's true potential despite topping the charts in the first two Practice sessions on Friday.

As per F1.com, the 27-year-old reflected on his performance and said:

"Monaco is always very special, not just to me but to anyone driving on this track. On Fridays, everyone is taking their reference points. It’s still too early to feel very confident for the weekend, but it has been a positive first day on track for us."

"Our one-lap pace was strong, and I felt comfortable in the car, no matter which compound we were running on. Qualifying is going to be fundamental around here as usual, and we have to be starting in front if we want to bring home a good result," he added.

Hamilton, too, gave a positive response following his pace in the practice sessions, adding:

"It's been a positive day. This track is always a challenge but in the best way, and experiencing it in a Ferrari makes it even more special. We completed our programme and gathered a lot of useful data which we’ll continue working through tomorrow."

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have failed to take pole position in the seven completed races thus far, with the latter taking P1 in the Sprint Qualifying in China earlier in the year.

