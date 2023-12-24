Charles Leclerc enjoys the off-season onboard private jet with friends

Charles Leclerc was recently seen going off on a trip to France with his friends as F1 off-season vibes kick in.

A Formula 1 season is packed with a lot of hard work for the drivers, so the winter break becomes a time for them to let go of all their worries.

While other drivers have made their way to different places, Leclerc joined the list, going out with his close friends on a chartered jet. In a social media post, Leclerc tagged VistaJet, one of Ferrari's team partners, calling it his "last flight this year."

In the post, he can be seen listening to 'You're My Best Friend', a song by popular UK rock band Queen, on vinyl. Later, he uploaded a video of himself skiing in Courchevel, France. Last year also, the Ferrari driver was engaged in skiing and similar activities during the winter break.

Charles Leclerc had a rollercoaster season in 2023, finishing the championship in fifth place, a big drop from his 2022 finish at second. His efforts, combined with Carlos Sainz's, were enough to secure third place for the team in the championship. Mercedes was only ahead by three points after the final race.

Charles Leclerc digs the positive side of a 'disappointing' 2023 F1 season

Ferrari's performance initially in 2023 was nothing short of a disappointment. The Monegasque driver had to retire from the very first race of the season, and what followed were multiple races with little competitive pace.

Speaking to the media some time ago, Charles Leclerc revealed that the season was disappointing because the team expected to fight for the championship.

"To be honest, it's been a disappointing season," RacingNews365 quoted him.

"After last year, we expected to come to this season and try and fight for the championship."

Despite the poor start, the team improved a lot throughout the length of the season. Carlos Sainz managed to win the Singapore GP, the only race to be won by a non-Red Bull car in 2023. Leclerc feels that this improvement was a major upside to the season.

"On the other hand, if you just look at this season – forget about last season – I think we've progressed quite a lot throughout the season, which is positive and makes me confident for the future."

There is still a big gap for the team to chase Red Bull at the top, as Charles Leclerc further added. Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur reportedly wants his engineers to risk more with the car's design to solve the issues that have hammered down their cars' performance recently.