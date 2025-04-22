Charles Leclerc explains downbeat demeanor despite first Ferrari podium

Charles Leclerc appeared disappointed with Ferrari's performance despite getting his first podium of the season at the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP. He argued that the car is inconsistent and urged Ferrari to fix the problem, or else he will fall out of the championship race.

Ferrari had cause for cheer at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Leclerc finished P3 to secure the first podium of the season. After challenging the first four races, the Monegasque driver saw redemption in Jeddah.

However, despite the success, Leclerc looked downbeat in post-race interviews. The key reasons behind his disappointment were Ferrari's inconsistency and the growing points deficit in the championship race.

The Monegasque driver explained that his car, SF-25's qualifying and race pace is highly inconsistent. According to him, Ferrari is doing something wrong and must fix the problem soon because his points deficit in the championship race is growing. Currently, he is ranked P5 with 47 points, 52 points behind leader Oscar Piastri.

Talking to RacingNews365, Charles Leclerc said:

"This weekend the problem is it’s not always the same issue. This time it was four tenths in the first three corners. For the rest of the lap, we were fast. And in the race, actually, the first sector was probably the best sector we had. So we've got to look at that."

He added:

"Obviously, there are answers in what we are doing, and we are doing something wrong, clearly. We've got to find it. We cannot lose too many races before finding it because we're already 50 points down in the drivers' championship. We're not looking at it too much, but 50 points is a big number. I don't want to be losing more points than that in the next few races."

Ferrari is also bearing the brunt of not having a race-winning car, as they slipped to P4 in the constructors championship race with 78 points in five races.

Charles Leclerc's verdict on Ferrari's upgrades

Charles Leclerc at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

After a challenging start to the 2025 season, Ferrari tried to make amends by introducing a floor upgrade to the SF-25 in Bahrain. Moreover, in Jeddah last week, the team reportedly added new parts to both cars for improved performance.

However, Charles Leclerc revealed that the gap between the rivals hasn't reduced much, as other teams also took a step ahead with similar upgrades. Talking to RacingNews365, he said,

"Stun is maybe not the right word, but the gap is that which we'd expect from the beginning of the season, but I am disappointed here because we had some upgrades that should have helped for sure. But the gap seems to be pretty similar to before, and I feel like the others have done as much of a step, which means the gap hasn't really changed."

The next race is scheduled in Miami on May 5, and Ferrari hasn't confirmed any incoming upgrade package for the upcoming weekend. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will likely have to make the most of the current SF-25 package.

