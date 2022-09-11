"We are slower down the straights"- Charles Leclerc on why Red Bull has an 'advantage' at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Attending the press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Italian GP, Charles Leclerc was questioned on where the Ferrari is lacking as compared to Red Bull and Mercedes. Speaking about the difference in performance between Red Bull's RB18 and Ferrari's F1-75, he said:

“I think, comparing to Red Bull especially because it’s a bit more consistent throughout the whole year, we are slower down the straights. Their main strength this year are the straight-line speeds, we seem to be a bit quicker in the corners. But in tracks like here, it’s not enough to gain back the advantage that they have on the straights. So compared to Red Bull, I think this will be the case this weekend.”

With Red Bull bringing an additional trim to the rear wing flaps to reduce downforce, their straight-line speed is expected to increase more. In contrast, Ferrari is bringing the same package they used at Spa, the only change being the introduction of a single-element beam to enhance aerodynamics.

The Red Bull was very quick at Zandvoort even though it has virtually no straights. Ferrari fared very poorly there, even with better cornering speed, and are looking to achieve a good result here on their home soil to boost morale.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished on pole while Carlos Sainz was P3 in qualifying on Saturday. The Ferrari garage expects a good result here with the way the cars are performing.

Charles Leclerc expected a "difficult weekend" at Monza

Speaking to the press, Charles Leclerc claimed to expect the race as a difficult one. On being questioned about Scuderia's performance, he answered:

“I think it’s going to be a bit of a difficult weekend, on paper at least it is going to be a difficult weekend. We expect Red Bull to be stronger.”

According to Leclerc, the track's characteristics do not fit the F1-75 but it has been a surprising year for the Italian giants with spurts of performance coming at a few races like the 2022 F1 Austrian GP. Leclerc expects to fight for podium places and hopefully the win.

Leclerc also said racing at Monza in a Ferrari was a "pure pleasure" and not just a weight of expectancy on his shoulders. He said:

“For me, it’s pure pleasure. Of course, you can feel the expectations.”

Starting on pole on Sunday's race might make things easier for the Ferrari driver, however, he would not take it lightly considering Max Verstappen's ability to scythe through the cars in front.

