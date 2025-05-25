Charles Leclerc not feeling “infinitely disappointed” after Driver of the Day performance in Monaco

After securing 20.1% of the vote, Charles Leclerc was crowned driver of the day after the hometown hero secured a second-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 25. Speaking after the race, the Monegasque shared that he was satisfied with his performance, after a disappointing qualifying saw him start in P2 and cemented his finishing position.
Leclerc was still pleased with the result, given the capability of the car he's been driving this season, and the points scored for the team.
The Ferrari driver was content with the P2 result, which is the highest finish that he's achieved so far this season, coming after the best qualifying performance he's put in. Before he was relegated to second place by Lando Norris, Leclerc had secured provisional pole, and the loss of it cost him the win.
"I am happy anyway... I can not be infinitely disappointed with yesterday. Yesterday was a big disappointment, and I think we lose the win of the race today, by missing pole yesterday. But, it is the way it is," he said (as per @JunaidSamodien_ on X).
This is only the second time this season that Charles Leclerc has made it to the podium, after a P3 finish in Saudi Arabia. Apart from that, Leclerc has back-to-back P4s in Japan and Bahrain, which were following a P8 in Australia and followed by P7 and P6 in Miami and Imola.
"Honestly for the car we have, and the situation we are in at the moment, I am very satisfied with our overall result. We did not expect to fight the McLarens this weekend, and here we are, and we were every close to winning that race. So, I am proud of what we achieved."
Leclerc's P2 finish brought in 18 points for the Italian team, which is the most he's raked in for the Prancing Horse since the season started.
"And, happy that we come back home with quite a few more points. And, yeah disappointed to not be on the top spot, but Lando did a good job and congrats to him."
Charles Leclerc sits in P5 of the drivers' standings, having accumulated a total of 79 points so far.
Ferrari social media post commends Charles Leclerc on "job well done"
With Charles Leclerc making it to the second step of the podium for the first time this season, Ferrari took the chance to share a few images of him and his #16 SF-25 after crossing the finish line. The team's social media post also came up with a caption congratulating its driver on his efforts.
"A job well done 💪"
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton in the other Ferrari crossed the line to finish in fifth place, after a three-place grid penalty saw him start the Grand Prix from seventh.