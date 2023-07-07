Charles Leclerc feels tire degradation was not the biggest issue that plagued Ferrari

Ferrari's recent performance at the Austrian Grand Prix has brought about a positive change for the Italian team. With Charles Leclerc securing a runner-up finish, it appears that Ferrari is finally regaining its stride after a difficult start to the season.

Leclerc made an interesting statement regarding the challenges faced by his team on race day. Despite earlier complaints about tire degradation affecting their race performance, the Monegasque driver believes that tire management was not the biggest issue plaguing Ferrari. Instead, he pointed to a lack of pace compared to their main rivals.

In an interview with the media ahead of the British GP, Charles Leclerc explained:

"There are some improvements, the car is a little bit better. But overall, I think we are lacking pace."

Earlier in the season, both Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz expressed concerns about tire degradation significantly hampering Ferrari's performance in races.

The tracks in Canada and Austria are particularly known for being tough on tires. However, Ferrari managed to overcome this obstacle with an aggressive strategy in Montreal and a competitive one at the Red Bull Ring.

The upgrades introduced ahead of the Austrian GP had been a topic of much speculation among fans, and it seems that the enhancements have indeed had a positive impact on Ferrari's performance.

However, despite their progress, Ferrari still found themselves unable to match the pace of Max Verstappen. This has led to questions being raised regarding Ferrari's tire management practices, as tire degradation has been a major concern for teams on the Red Bull Ring circuit.

Charles Leclerc, in response to these inquiries, emphasized that while tire management is undoubtedly a crucial aspect of a successful race, it is not the sole determinant of performance. He believes that Ferrari's primary concern lies in their overall lack of pace compared to the frontrunners, particularly Red Bull.

"If you look at the beginning of the stint or at the end of the stint, it's not like there's a big difference," Leclerc said. "I don't think tire management was our biggest issue; it was just that we were slower than Red Bull."

The focus for Ferrari will be to continue building on the progress made during the Austrian GP and translate it into sustained improvements in their overall performance.

Charles Leclerc expects more discomfort for Ferrari at British GP

Charles Leclerc anticipates a tougher challenge for his team at the upcoming British Grand Prix, believing that their performance at Silverstone will reveal their weaknesses more prominently compared to their recent successes in Austria. Ferrari showed promising pace at the Red Bull Ring, securing a front-row start for the first time since the race in Azerbaijan.

During a media session, Leclerc acknowledged the positive developments for Ferrari in Austria. He expressed his satisfaction, stating:

"We couldn't really prove it at any other tracks since Barcelona, but in Austria, the feeling was good, and the pace was a bit better than what we had for the first part of the season."

However, Leclerc cautioned against getting carried away by their recent progress, recognizing the continued dominance of Red Bull Racing. He emphasized that the British Grand Prix at Silverstone would expose Ferrari's weaknesses to a greater extent, potentially leading to more challenging conditions than those witnessed in Austria.

"We shouldn't get carried away. Red Bull is still a lot in front and I think this track, this weekend will expose a bit more our weaknesses. We might struggle a bit more than what we've seen Austria," Leclerc stated.

As the British Grand Prix approaches thick and fast, fans and experts alike eagerly await Ferrari's performance, curious to see how they fare on the demanding Silverstone circuit.

