Charles Leclerc is Ferrari key man, like Max Verstappen for Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes, claims former Scuderia F1 driver

Felipe Massa has called on the new Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseur, to lock down Charles Leclerc on a long-term contract. The former Formula 1 driver believes that Leclerc could lead Ferrari in the same way that Max Verstappen is doing at Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton did for Mercedes.

Massa described Leclerc as one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 and a key man for Ferrari. Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, the Brazilian said:

"The car must be successful and the team functioning, the rest must be done by the drivers. After five or six races you understand who’s leading. Last year, after three grands prix, everything was already clear."

Last season, after a two-year drought, Ferrari returned to the front of the grid. Charles Leclerc claimed two of their first three wins of the season in Bahrain and Australia.

Despite adding a third win in Austria, Leclerc's championship hopes were derailed by reliability issues and subpar strategies. He finished the season as a runner-up to Verstappen.

Sainz was better in his first year but Charles Leclerc clearly Ferrari's best in 2022 according to Massa

Charles Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz took his maiden win at the British Grand Prix and finished the season in fifth place. Speaking about the Spaniard's tenure at Ferrari, Massa said:

"Sainz was the best in his first year, but the car was not competitive. When the car was strong, in 2022, Charles was clearly at the top. If he does the same this year, it will be difficult for Carlos to recreate the situation of 2021."

Vasseur, who has taken over from Mattia Binotto, was asked about his drivers' contracts with both Leclerc and Sainz out of contract at the end of next year. He responded that it was not his top priority and that negotiations would be held at a later time.

Felipe Massa, however, believes that Vasseur should sign Leclerc to a new contract before the summer break.

Mercedes have been linked to Charles Leclerc as a possible replacement for Hamilton. Massa believes Vasseur should act quickly to secure the driver's future with Ferrari. He advised the Frenchman to focus on the car and the team first, and then propose a contract extension in the middle of the championship.

Red Bull are supposedly weakened due to the aerodynamic testing restrictions put on them after breaching the cost cap in 2021. Hence, Ferrari are in a prime position to capitalize on the situation and aim for a first championship since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

