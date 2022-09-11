"Make sure the engine is right"- Charles Leclerc fumes at Ferrari's engineer during 2022 F1 Italian GP

Charles Leclerc started the 2022 Italian Grand Prix in pole position with soft tires. Leclerc had a decent start, keeping the edge heading into the first corner. Russell tried to move around but had no luck and Leclerc kept the lead coming out of there.

Charles Leclerc maintained the lead for the first few laps, with Verstappen overtaking one car after the other and coming ahead. Leclerc was the fastest on track but was told not to short shift in the corner exit. He fumes at Ferrari's engineer on the radio, saying:

"I can't, make sure the engine is right!"

Ferrari's strategy was also not too clear throughout. Leclerc was able to get a few laps quicker than Verstappen, but at the time it looked very doubtful if Leclerc would be able to manage on those medium tires until the end of the race.

Xavier to Charles: "If Verstappen goes to Plan C, we like to go for Plan B." Charles agrees

It seemed very difficult for Leclerc to get on with those tires unless he had a massive amount of luck with him. Verstappen's pace on the soft tires was too good even at 20 laps.

After this late realization, Ferrari switched to Plan C for Charles Leclrec. They called him in to the pit-stop to switch to softs instead of continuing on mediums.

Charles Leclerc finishes 2nd behind Verstappen

Charles Leclerc tried closing in on Verstappen a couple of times in the last few laps but had no luck due to Verstappen's pace. Ferrari's strategy is once again in question now. Should they have stopped once, not twice, and used mediums?

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Max Verstappen wins the Italian GP under a safety car Max Verstappen wins the Italian GP under a safety car 👀🇮🇹 https://t.co/wzIaq8B2cL

Leclerc is a little frustrated to have not had a race in the end because of the safety car, and also because he did his best and should have got a fair chance of winning. In the end, Ferrari would have liked to win at their home Grand Prix but they could not manage it.

