Charles Leclerc and girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux spotted in Maranello with their dog Leo

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was spotted with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux and their dog Leo in Maranello after attending the F1 movie world premiere in New York on June 16. The Monegasque driver has made a solid start to the 2025 season and has taken three podiums from 10 main races and two Sprints thus far, and has looked more comfortable of the two Ferrari drivers.

He finished P5 in last weekend's Canadian GP ahead of the British driver. After the race in Montreal, Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux jetted off to Times Square for the world premiere of the F1 movie, which was attended by several other drivers as well.

Post the premiere, the eight-time F1 race winner returned to Europe and in a video floating on social media, was spotted in Maranello with Saint-Mleux and their dog Leo. In the video, Charles Leclerc was signing autographs for some of the fans while his partner sat with their dog on the passenger seat.

With the Italian team's base in Maranello, Leclerc has a short turnaround time to prepare for the upcoming Austrian GP at the end of the month, where the iconic F1 team could bring some upgrades.

Leclerc has been the lead Ferrari driver despite having seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton as his new teammate in the 2025 season.

Charles Leclerc reveals a surprising Lewis Hamilton feature that caught him out

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he has been surprised by his new teammate Lewis Hamilton's ability of late braking in their brief time together.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the 27-year-old reflected on the subject and said:

"I was still surprised by the way he brakes, for example. How late he brakes is very, very, very impressive. In my career, I've always been the one braking later than my teammates, and that is a particular driving style I haven't seen in any of my teammates, but Lewis is a step ahead in that direction. So that surprised me, but then for the rest, what surprised me the most, and it is one of the things I did not expect, is his discipline, it is very impressive."

He further added:

"I remember seeing him managing so many different things, and I was like: 'This has to be hard', but then you look at how organised everything is, you can understand he is just 200% focused on racing and then everything is super-well organised for these other projects to run smoothly."

Late braking has been a feature of Lewis Hamilton's driving style ever since his rookie season in 2007 and has led him to several records. However, his driving style has not matched well with the ground effect cars, while Charles Leclerc has been able to adjust despite having a similar style.

