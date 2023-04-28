Charles Leclerc gives his verdict on the new sprint format for the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Charles Leclerc prefers the sprint format on some weekends of the calendar and is confident it could produce good track action. However, Monegasque is not in favor of every race weekend featuring a sprint race alongside the Grand Prix.

Asked about his views on the new sprint format, Charles Leclerc spoke to media including Sportskeeda, saying:

“I prefer it. I don’t want it to become the main format in the future but as a few weekends like this per year, it is quite good. Let’s see if it confirms if the show would be better on track. But I think will be better.”

However, with only a single practice session available over the revised sprint weekend format, Leclerc feels the upcoming weekend could be challenging.

Asked if one practice session was enough for the weekend, the Ferrari driver said:

“I think in a normal season it is not too bad but knowing that the last time we were in a car was three weeks ago, it feels like a bit of a summer break, you come back from a break, you do only an hour and thirty of FP1 and then straight to quali is going to be quite a challenge. Especially on a street track like Baku. So this weekend is going to be very very difficult.”

The new sprint format will make its debut at the 2023 Azerbaijan GP, which marks the return of F1 action after a four-week break. It will also be the first time an F1 sprint race is being held on a street circuit.

Charles Leclerc not planning to be cautious at Azerbaijan GP sprint weekend

Charles Leclerc confirmed that he is not planning to be overly cautious in the sprint race, but will be looking forward to every opportunity available.

Asked whether he planned to be cautious during the sprint race, Charles Leclerc said:

“No I want to maximise the weekend, that is the only thing in my mind. Of course we are always trying to avoid the walls but it is not like it’s going to be somewhere in my mind.”

With a budget cap in place and the Miami Grand Prix scheduled for the following weekend, drivers are considering the risks involved during the sprint weekend. Damage to cars could affect the race the following weekend, which has made most teams take a cautious approach for the first sprint weekend of the calendar.

Meanwhile, Leclerc has made one of the worst starts to an F1 season in his career this year, scoring just six points in the first three races. The Monegasque will be looking for a strong finish at the Baku City Circuit to get his season back on track.

