Charles Leclerc happy with improved 'consistency' from Ferrari as set-up changes yield a more competitive car

Charles Leclerc is relatively pleased with the improved consistency of the Ferrari after spending multiple races struggling with an inconsistent car.

One of the major issues with the car this season has been its unpredictable nature. More often than not drivers have complained about how it is very hard to predict the way the car would behave from one lap to the next. That has hurt the confidence in the car.

This was something that Ferrari wanted to address with their latest batch of upgrades in Barcelona. During the race in Canada, Charles Leclerc was able to make strong progress through the field and finished the race in P4.

Many, including Red Bull's Helmut Marko, even felt that a better result was possible if the team had not messed up qualifying.

Talking about the changes to the car, Charles Leclerc sounded far more confident about the recent upgrades as he told Sky Sports:

"Overall performance. We were really struggling early in the season with consistency. That was difficult to understand. I went in a different direction this weekend with setup and felt a bit more at ease so I had a bit more consistency with the compounds."

He was also happy with how the race panned out:

"Considering where we started from it was the best we could have done today. We did a good job. The good feeling I had on Friday in the race simulations was confirmed today. The compounds we used, we were quite competitive with. So some positives to take."

Charles Leclerc felt that the one-stop strategy was the right thing to do

Ferrari was able to make progress at the Canada GP, with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz by not stopping during the safety car period. The Monegasque driver felt that the decision was the right one at that stage, as he said:

"The feeling was really good straight from the start. I had a DRS train with Lando in front. I felt quicker but he had DRS, so I couldn't overtake. It was definitely right to do the opposite to Lando in order to have free air."

The next race will be in Austria and this was the track where Ferrari won the race last season with Charles Leclerc. Out of the three wins for Leclerc, this was the last win of his 2022 F1 season. The driver will be hoping to have a competitive outing at the Red Bull ring this time around as well.

Poll : 0 votes