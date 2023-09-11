Charles Leclerc honors mentor Jules Bianchi by participating in karting event

In a poignant tribute to his late mentor Jules Bianchi, Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc made a triumphant return to the track of the Jules Bianchi Karting Marathon in Le Castellet.

This heartfelt gesture, promised earlier this summer through a succinct message on his social media platforms, was succinctly encapsulated in his resolute words:

"I will be there," Leclerc wrote on social media.

True to his word, Charles Leclerc took a detour to the Paul-Ricard circuit on a Sunday.

His presence was in response to an invitation from Philippe Bianchi, the driving force behind the Marathon—a life-size karting event encompassing an arduous 42 hours, 19 minutes, and 50 seconds, navigated by teams comprising 5 to 20 drivers, a departure from the solitary 42.195km endeavors.

Phillipe, father of the late Jules Bianchi, reflected on the genesis of this revival, stating:

"We had organized 7 editions, until 2009. The idea of this new beginning germinated during a discussion with Charles, precisely. He wanted to see the event reborn in order to honor the memory of Jules and to help the JB17 association."

Charles Leclerc wins the karting event in Le Castellet

The Ferrari driver adjusted his hectic schedule to partake in this meaningful event, even postponing his departure for the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Echoing days of yore when a young Leclerc shared the track with Jules, his cherished mentor, and fellow driver comrades, the 25-year-old arrived under the cloak of night draped in the colors of Scuderia Ferrari.

Swiftly settling into the cockpit of kart No. 17, he assumed a 60-minute relay from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. this Sunday. He would later take the reins again, shortly before noon, before vanishing into the horizon, en route to Southeast Asia where he will reignite his F1 campaign.

The Association Jules Bianchi expressed their profound gratitude towards Charles Leclerc for his unwavering support. In an Instagram post, they conveyed their heartfelt thanks, saying,

"A big thank you to Charles, always present to answer for Jules."

Unsurprisingly, the JB17 Forever team, led by Charles and his compatriots, clinched the victory.