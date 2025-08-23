Charles Leclerc hopes the 2026 F1 technical regulations are Ferrari's 'Mercedes 2014' moment

Charles Leclerc hopes 2026 F1 technical regulations are Ferrari's 'Mercedes 2014' moment and the team can take a leap forward. The 2014 F1 regulations led to a paradigm shift in the sport.

Before that point, we had the naturally aspirated V8 engines, and they were replaced by the V6 turbos. While this happened, it was also accompanied by Mercedes being the only power unit manufacturer that nailed the regulations. As a result, it left its competitors like Ferrari and Renault in its wake.

Mercedes not only got the head start but was then able to dominate the sport for 8 consecutive seasons, going on the longest dominant streak in the sport. The 2026 F1 season is going to see something similar in the form of technical regulations.

The power unit formula is changing, and an advantage on that front could prove to be pivotal. Talking to Autosprint, Charles Leclerc hoped that 2026 could be Ferrari's moment, as he said,

"I see the introduction of the new technical regulations as an opportunity. I truly hope we can begin a new era, also because it's been too long since Ferrari has been at the top of the world championship. I hope that moment comes soon, with me at the wheel. I truly wish for it. There's a lot of work to do to achieve it, but I see it as something tangible. Whether we'll achieve it or not, I don't know, but I do know that we'll give absolutely everything, as always."

Charles Leclerc opens up on self-improvement and critical nature

Charles Leclerc has been in F1 since 2018 and a Ferrari driver since 2019. He is often seen as someone who is far too critical of himself whenever he makes a mistake. The driver was questioned about his self-critical nature, to which he felt that this was something that came to him naturally. He said,

"Without honest self-criticism, without prejudice, it's impossible," Leclerc believes. "I've worked hard on many aspects and I think I'm now a much more complete driver. My job now is different: I have to delve deeper and deeper into the details to constantly improve. In reality, I'm never completely satisfied. I want to be the most complete driver I can be, for myself and for my team."

Charles Leclerc does have a long-term contract with Ferrari, but if reporting is to be believed, the driver does have an exit clause that would be active in 2026. One would think that after almost a decade of commitment, the driver would look at where Ferrari is next season and then take a call on his future.

Whether there is a future away from Ferrari and at another team is something that's going to be interesting to watch, but the pre-season test and the first few races in 2026 are going to be crucial for this very reason.

