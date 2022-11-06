Charles Leclerc: I will do everything possible to be F1 World Champion in 2023

As the end of the 2022 season approaches, Charles Leclerc is already clear about his goal for the upcoming season: to win the World Championship. He and Ferrari are set to face their competitors with better tactics, with Leclerc stating that he is impatient and will try to do everything possible to win his maiden championship next year. If that happens, it will also be Ferrari's first championship since 2007.

In an interview with Motorsport, Leclerc said:

"I am very impatient, I will do everything possible to be World Champion in 2023."

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari looked in command of the championship in the initial stages of the season. With a 1-2 victory in Bahrain and many podiums that followed, it seemed probable that Leclerc will clinch his maiden title this year. Reliability issues, followed by strategic and driver errors, however, saw the championship slipping away from their hands. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen started to dominate the grid and managed to win the title after Japan.

Since all of Leclerc's hopes are for the 2023 season, he is working hard for that. Both he and Carlos Sainz are emotionally attached to Ferrari and he stated that he wants to win the title with the team, saying:

"I have always loved Ferrari, I want to win a World title with this team, and I want to do it as soon as possible."

Charles Leclerc feels he needs to rush for his first championship

Charles Leclerc has one of the biggest contracts with Ferrari in the history of the team. He is sure to have a seat until the end of the 2024 season, but he still believes that it's better to win the championship as soon as possible. He said:

"I have a contract until the end of the 2024 season, and today I see this deadline as a long way off... I know that the president has said that it is a goal to be achieved by 2026 [the Championship], but as a driver, I cannot think about this deadline."

Carlos Sainz, too, earlier revealed that he is looking forward to the 2023 season. He believes that the duo will be able to make things 'complicated' for Max Verstappen. They both trust the team with building a competitive car and are ready to take on the challenge rivals pose next year.

