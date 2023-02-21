Charles Leclerc impressed by Frederic Vasseur - “He understood extremely well the way Ferrari works”

Frederic Vasseur, the new team principal of the Ferrari F1 team, has made an impressive start, according to driver Charles Leclerc. Vasseur joined the team in early January after the departure of former boss Mattia Binotto.

Leclerc said he was "very impressed" with how well Vasseur had introduced himself to the team and how quickly he had adapted to the way Ferrari works. The Monagasque driver said:

"Ferrari is very different to whatever we are used to before. Ferrari is huge. And once he got here, he understood extremely well the way Ferrari works from the first few days."

Charles Leclerc went on to elaborate on how clear Vasseur was with his vision for the team, saying:

"He's very clear in what he wants and he's extremely good at putting the people in the right mindset and in the right ambiance to give their best. And this is very important. So, that's what he brings to Ferrari and I'm sure it will be a good thing."

Charles Leclerc made his F1 debut with Sauber in 2018, where Vasseur was also working at the time. Leclerc won the GP3 championship as a rookie for Vasseur's ART Grand Prix junior team in 2016. Leclerc praised Vasseur for being clear on what he wants and for creating the right atmosphere for the team to give their best.

Charles Leclerc has not yet focused on contract negotiations with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, who completed the first few shakedown laps of the SF-23, also spoke about his own contract status, which runs until the end of 2024.

When asked about his contract status, Leclerc said that he was not yet thinking about renewing his contract with Ferrari, as he still has two years left on his current deal. He said that he would be doing his best for himself and the team and that talks about a renewal were not yet necessary.

Leclerc's current contract with Ferrari will end in 2024. However, the possibility of an extension or a move to another team could arise if other driver contracts expire at that time.

Mercedes are yet to finalize a long-term deal with Lewis Hamilton. Meanwhile, Lando Norris' contract with McLaren and Sergio Perez's tenure with Red Bull also end in 2024.

Audi will also be entering as a works operation following its buyout of the Sauber-run Alfa Romeo team. However, Leclerc said that it was too early to discuss any possibility of an extension or a new F1 drive elsewhere and that he is focused on doing his best for Ferrari.

