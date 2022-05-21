Charles Leclerc 'in a strong position to start the race' after taking pole at 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for the 2022 F1 Spanish GP on his only proper Q3 run. The Monegasque driver set a time of 1:18.750, a clear 3-tenths ahead of championship rival Max Verstappen, who joins him on the front row for tomorrow's race.

Speaking to W-Series driver Naomi Schiff on the grid post-qualifying, Leclerc said:

“I feel good. It was a very, very difficult session, especially in Q3 because I did a mistake in the opening, and then obviously I only had one lap. But it went extremely well, I had a bit of moments on my lap but in the end, I made it stick and very, very happy with pole position. It was an amazing lap and the car was amazing too so yeah very happy.”

Charles Leclerc had an eventful session during Saturday's qualifying. The Ferrari driver was on his first flying lap during Q3 when he spun in Turns 14-15 after cranking his steering for too tight a turn. He had to abort his lap and head back into the pits for a checkup. He came out again with only 3 minutes left in the session in what was his only proper flying lap where he blazed onto the pole position.

The 24-year-old, however, is wary of the challenge he faces with the tires on his car and his rival Verstappen behind him. Speaking in the aforementioned interview, Leclerc said:

“I am in a strong position to start the race but we have been struggling with tyres compared to Red Bull and Max is just behind. If we don’t manage those tyres well we will lose that win so we need to get on top of it and do a good job with time management. I hope we can do a 1-2 together with Carlos, it will be great for the team and I will give it my all.”

Charles Leclerc's concerns are not unfounded, as evidenced in the previous GP at Miami. Back then, Max Verstappen had got the jump on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in the opening lap, which left the Monegasque open to the reigning world champion's attacks.

Charles Leclerc hopes to have a title fight 'until the very last race' this year

The 2021 F1 season saw the drivers' championship decided in the season finale in Abu Dhabi. While Max Verstappen won the title from Lewis Hamilton on the very last lap, the lead-up to the race was filled with tough competition and surprises.

Current drivers' championship leader Charles Leclerc hopes to have a similar battle this year. While answering a question during Friday's press conference on how technology has brought F1 closer to its fans, the Ferrari driver said:

“I think the access, that’s been more and more open throughout the years, I think also Drive To Survive, obviously has been a big help for Formula 1. To help the people to understand a little bit more the sport in a simpler way. And to actually put a face on the people that are in the background and working every day to try and make their car go faster. Also the places that we go in the US, it's becoming bigger and bigger. Thanks again to Netflix. And I think people are just loving the sport. And the title fight last year too, I think helped the sport, so hopefully we can have a similar fight this year until the very last race.”

With Verstappen quickly catching up to Leclerc's hold on the top of the standings, the fight for the title has been providing all the excitement way before the season-finale.

