Charles Leclerc leaves a cheeky 2-word reply to Alexandra Saint Mleux's Instagram post 

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc left a hilarious remark on his partner Alexandra Saint-Mleux's Instagram post as he seemed to ask for the credits for her breathtaking pictures. The shots were taken in Saudi Arabia, days before the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Alexandra Saint-Mleux could be seen dressed in a beautiful, chic dress, drawing a striking contrast from the background in the pictures. She gained well over half a million likes on the Instagram post within hours of uploading it. Such striking pictures were clicked by her partner Charles Leclerc, who commented on her post, however seemingly not to appreciate her. He tagged himself in the comment, taking the credit for being the man behind the camera who took the pictures.

"Credits : @charles_leclerc," he wrote on Instagram.

Leclerc tags himself under partner Alexandra's Instagram post (@charles_leclerc on Instagram)

Leclerc was first spotted in a TikTok clip that Mleux shared with her fans in early 2023. He could be seen in the background of that video, which sparked potential dating rumors. Later that year, the couple was seen together at the Wimbledon game, and they later confirmed their relationship.

Alexandra is regularly spotted in the F1 Paddock, cheering for her partner in the Ferrari garage. The couple also adopted a pet dog, named Leo, last year.

Charles Leclerc reveals "baby steps" as he prepares for the season ahead

Scuderia Ferrari was expected to compete at the top this year, considering their pace in the later stages of the 2024 season, however, both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have struggled in the initial stages of the season.

The car seems to be the third-fastest on the grid in constant competition with Mercedes. However, the latter is much more consistent with their performance, and the inconsistency has cost Ferrari quite a few points so far. After the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which saw Leclerc finishing P4, he suggests that the team needs to take many baby steps to get where they want to be this year.

"A baby step [forward] but we need many baby steps before getting to where we want," he said (via F1).

The Italian crew also brought quite a few floor upgrades to the race, but Charles Leclerc feels that this wasn't the best track to extract the most out of the upgrade. He mentioned that heading into more races, they will be able to extract more performance from the car.

"As I said at the beginning of the weekend we need to be cautious. We brought that upgrade here and this is not the best track to extract the maximum out of that upgrade and I’m sure that next week we will be extracting a little bit more performance out of this upgrade."

Ferrari currently stands in fourth place in the Constructors' Championship with just 57 points in their bag. Red Bull Racing, ahead of them, has managed to score 71 so far into the season, and the competition at the top is seemingly increasing.

