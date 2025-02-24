Charles Leclerc makes his feelings known about the proposed F1 Monaco GP changes

Charles Leclerc feels that the proposed F1 Monaco GP format changes might just be the need of the hour. The race in the principality has always been a tricky affair in general. The track is very narrow and there are very few places on the track where two cars can go side by side.

This didn't use to be a problem in the past when the cars were much smaller in size, and it is something that has become an issue over the years. Monaco is itself the track where Michael Schumacher put together an overtaking masterclass in 2006 and made his way through the field to finish P6.

These days, however, the cars have gotten much bigger. As a result, trying to pull out moves at different parts of the circuit has become next to impossible. The last few years, as a result, have seen processional races where even a single overtake is a big deal.

Keeping this in mind, the F1 Monaco GP's future has been in jeopardy as well, with fans questioning its place on the grid if you cannot even pull off overtakes with the cars. This is why the F1 planning commission has proposed that the Grand Prix could have two mandatory stops compared to one, which would be valid for the rest of the races.

Monaco resident Charles Leclerc was recently questioned about the same, and the driver backed the move. Talking about how until Saturday the race weekend is interesting but suffers on Sunday, the Ferrari driver told Speedcafe:

“Yeah, because strategy will become a bit more of a thing then, which I think is a good thing. Monaco is super exciting on a Saturday. For us drivers, it’s incredible. It’s the best qualifying of the year. Then, on the Sunday, it can get a little bit too… Yeah, there’s not much happening. This is a way to spice things up a bit more.”

Charles Leclerc advocates open-mindedness for Monaco

Charles Leclerc felt that people need to be open-minded when it comes to Monaco and be willing to make the changes necessary. It is quite clear already that the current configuration is just not working, and until something different is tried, it's hard to take a call on whether that is the right thing to do or not. He said (via the aforementioned publication):

“We’ve got to be open-minded. If it’s the direction that we are going to take, then we need to see if that actually makes a difference or not and be open to change back if that’s not the right solution.”

Charles Leclerc will be heading to his home race this time around as the driver who won the event last season. The driver would be hoping for a repeat this year, especially since this time around a title could be on the table.

