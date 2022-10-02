Charles Leclerc: 'Matter of time' before Max Verstappen becomes 2022 F1 champion

Charles Leclerc has conceded that it is only a matter of time before Max Verstappen wins the F1 title this season.

Leclerc said that it was important for him to win as many races as possible this season, but delaying Verstappen's crowning was not something he was aiming for. He said:

"Not really. Not really. It is important for me to win as many races as possible until the end of the season, then, yeah, again, realistically, I think it's a matter of time before Max gets his title. So yeah, we'll just focus on ourselves, try to use these last races in the best way possible, maximise our package. This is important to me. The rest is… I don't care."

For the 2022 F1 Singapore GP, Charles Leclerc will be starting the race in pole position while Max Verstappen will start P8. When questioned by the media during the post-qualifying press conference if it was important for Leclerc to delay Verstappen becoming the champion, the Ferrari driver denied that this was the case.

Leclerc also reflected on what happened the last time he was here. In 2019, he scored pole position but the team's strategy led to him losing out to teammate Sebastian Vettel in the race. He said:

"Well, obviously I was frustrated that day, I remember it very, very well. Looking back it was probably the right choice for the team because it helped us to do a one-two which probably wouldn't have been possible without that. Having said that, if it happens again tomorrow I will probably be as frustrated as 2019 because I'm here to win and the only thing I want to do is to win tomorrow so I'll try my best and let's see what we'll do."

We were very competitive throughout qualifying: Charles Leclerc

Reflecting on qualifying, Charles Leclerc did admit that his last lap was not as perfect as it could have been. He did, however, reveal that Ferrari was very competitive throughout the session and that helped him in the end.

He said:

"Yeah, I think the second last lap - is that the way you call it? Yeah - was good, especially for the track conditions at that time. It was all about building up for that last lap. Unfortunately, in the last lap, I locked up in… I did a first mistake in turn 13, which cost me quite a bit of time, in turn 16, I went straight."

He further added:

"And that was it, basically. But yeah, apart from that, I think we've been very competitive the whole qualifying session, which is great to see, especially in conditions like this. And again, the car feels good so it's been a positive qualifying session. Just a shame. I couldn't put everything together on the last lap."

This will be Charles Leclerc's second consecutive pole position and he will be hoping to convert this one into a win.

