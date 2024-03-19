"Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen": Esteban Ocon picks two of the most naturally talented drivers on the F1 grid

Esteban Ocon recently named Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen as two of the most naturally talented drivers on the current F1 grid.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, the Alpine driver explained how he, Leclerc, and Verstappen were always in the top three in junior categories, no matter the on-track conditions. Ocon recalled that he has been racing with the Leclerc since 2005 and with the Dutchman since 2010.

"Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen [the most naturally talented drivers on the grid apart from him]. I've raced with them since what...Charles 2005, Max 2010, and doesn't matter what conditions we were, you know, always um neck and neck or in the top three always, so them," he said (01:03:23).

Max Verstappen already started dominating the 2024 F1 season by winning the first two races. He is one of the favorites to win his fourth consecutive world title in 2024. After an infamous end to the 2021 F1 season, where he clinched his first title, he has been consistently obliterating the entire field and winning every championship.

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc has been struggling to become a solid title contender with Ferrari. The closest he was to winning his maiden world title was 2022, when he still missed out by 146 points.

Esteban Ocon, meanwhile, is having a hard time at Alpine. The French team started the 2024 F1 season on the back foot and is one of the slowest teams on the grid. This is mainly because of their new car concept and platform, which may take time to develop and improve.

Esteban Ocon praised by F1 pundit for his uplifting team radio after a poor Bahrain GP

Esteban Ocon was recently praised for his leadership skills after he gave an uplifting message to the team after a horrendous result at the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP.

In the first race of the 2024 F1 season, Ocon finished P17, while his teammate Pierre Gasly finished right behind him. After the race, the Frenchman urged the team to keep their heads up and push for improvement in the future.

"Only Round 1. We keep going and we keep pushing. There is a race tomorrow as well. I got faith in you guys," Esteban Ocon said on the team radio.

After hearing this, former F1 driver turned pundit David Coulthard, who was commentating on the race, praised Ocon for his uplifting message and for being mature enough to see the bigger picture.

"Wonderful bit of leadership there from Ocon. All credit for being mature enough to see that there is a bigger picture here and actually being a second away is no way near as bad as the position on the grid and they can develop back from there," Coulthard said.

Alpine's woes continued in the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, with Ocon ending up in P13, and Gasly retiring from the race.