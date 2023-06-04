"Charles Leclerc to Mercedes, PLEASE": F1 fans furious after Ferrari driver has another disastrous session in the Spanish GP 

F1 fans demanded that Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc should leave the Italian outfit and join the Mercedes F1 team after another disastrous qualifying session at the 2023 Spanish GP.

In a shocking result, the Monagasque driver who usually comes alive in the qualifying sessions, could not get out of the Q1 session and finished P19 after not being able to get the handle of the SF-23.

In a tricky qualifying session that involved some rain and damp track where drivers struggled for tire temperatures, Charles Leclerc could not get the best out of his car.

F1 fans too were left puzzled by the result and suggested that he should move to Mercedes after numerous complaints of poor driveability from the SF-23. One fan on social media said:

"Charles to Mercedes, PLEASE,"

“I don’t have the answer for now" - Charles Leclerc

The Ferrari driver stated that he did not have any answers for his lack of performance in the qualifying session and mentioned that he struggled to generate tire temperatures throughout the session.

As per F1.com, Charles Leclerc said:

“I don’t have the answer for now. The only thing I can say is that the left-hand corners were undrivable, and with the right-hand corners, the feeling was very similar to this morning. But there’s just something off in the left-hand corners that we need to analyze and understand because it was very far off what I expected.

“It was on the rear tires… I mean on the rear tires, I thought it was the tires on the first set, but then we went on the second set and the feeling was exactly the same. I just had no grip at all in the left-hand corners from the rears, so we’ll check well the car and I’ll be very surprised if everything was fine. I had so many moments."

"Even during the first red flag I nearly lost it and put it in the gravel in a left-hand corner and this was just very, very weird behavior, so we’ll have to check the car.”

It will be fascinating to see how many places can Charles Leclerc make up during the race if any. But starting out of position or from the pitlane will give him an opportunity to make changes to the car and reap the benefits. Hopefully for all his fans he can finish in the Top 10 and bring home some good points.

