"Charles Leclerc is too nice to be World Champion" - Lewis Hamilton's future teammate not 'harsh' enough according to former Red Bull driver

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos feels Lewis Hamilton's future teammate Charles Leclerc is too nice to be a world champion. The criticism comes at a time when the Ferrari driver is all set to partner with the F1 legend in 2025. To add to this, the Italian team is surging as the primary challenger for the Austrian team at the front.

Leclerc is a driver who's not known to have had too many conflicts. The driver is excellent in all areas and tends to produce impressive results when he gets the opportunity. He has, however, not been involved in too many teammate conflicts.

Talking to Ziggo Sport, former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos feels that Charles Leclerc did not have the mean streak that Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen had. Thus, if Ferrari produces a car capable of fighting for the title, it would be Lewis who would take the initiative.

Robert said:

“Leclerc is too nice to be World Champion. A Hamilton or a Verstappen, that is not possible with Leclerc. Suppose Ferrari gets the best car next year, then Hamilton will eat it. Leclerc doesn’t seem harsh to me when I look at the mistakes he makes and how he is with his engineers.”

Nico Rosberg feels Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be competitive

Former world champion Nico Rosberg has also shared his take on the looming Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc partnership. Rosberg, a former teammate of Lewis at Mercedes, feels that the Leclerc partnership might not have as much friction.

He did, however, expect both drivers to be very close to each other in terms of performance. He told Sky Sports:

“We’re all looking forward to that dynamic. Charles doesn’t seem like someone who goes into conflict too much with his team-mates, that will make it easier. From that point of view, maybe it won’t be too extremely spicy."

Rosberg added:

“But, nevertheless, I mean, Charles is probably the second-best qualifier out there after Max Verstappen, one could possibly say at the moment. “So, it’s going to be a tough, tough battle for both really and I think the level could be pretty similar, so it would be great to watch.”

The duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would be the best driver pair in the next season. It will be interesting to see how the two fare at Ferrari.