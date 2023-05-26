Charles Leclerc has the perfect birthday gift planned at the Monaco GP for Ferrari senior figures 

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc revealed that he does not remember the birthdays of people close to him after being quizzed about team principal Frederic Vasseur's big day on Sunday.

The Ferrari driver is currently in Monaco along with the other drivers for the 2023 edition of the Grand Prix. Interestingly, it is a home race for Leclerc as he is born and raised in Monaco.

In one of the lighter moments during the media day on Thursday, Charles Leclerc was asked how will he celebrate the birthday of his trainer Andrea Ferrari, and Team Principal Vasseur. He said to LeEquipe:

"You know I'm very bad at that. I don't even know what my mother's birthday is. But if you ask me, I'd say Fred. So I know what present to give him on Sunday (mischievous smile)."

"I'm fully concentrating on the speed and pushing the limits of the racing car" - Charles Leclerc

The Monegasque driver has recently come under criticism for crashing the SF-23 too much during the race weekends as he did in Miami. Charles Leclerc justified that he was pushing to the absolute limit of the car.

Leclerc said, as per GPFans:

"I'm fully concentrating on the speed and pushing the limits of the racing car. Mistakes are normal. Of course, there is pressure, especially if you are part of Ferrari. Even the slightest mistake will make people disappointed in you. But I am aware of my responsibility."

“As a driver, you have to be able to deal with pressure. It's part of the job. That also means that things don't always go the way people hope. I have to be able to find out where the limits of the car and the tires are. Hard work and consistency are essential for success, but it would be unrealistic to assume that everything will always run smoothly.”

Speaking to F1.com, Charles Leclerc added ahead of Monaco GP:

“I mean as good as last year and the years before. It is always very special for me because those are the streets where I've grown up. I know this city by heart, wherever I go on the track. I've got some friends living right over the track and can see the race from their apartments.”

It will be fascinating to see if the Monegasque driver can win in his home for the time in his racing career.

