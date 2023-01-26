Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly break the internet as F1 fans swoon at their workout picture

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly set the F1 off-season on fire after posting a workout picture with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The Frenchman’s post served as a great appetizer for hungry fans, who are becoming increasingly impatient ahead of the 2023 season.

The two drivers — along with Gasly’s teammate Esteban Ocon — had also recently attended an NBA game together, with fans appreciating their bond on social media. In the latest post, Leclerc and Gasly were seen sweating it out in the gym as they geared up for the 2023 campaign and fans couldn’t help but swoon over their growing bromance.

Here are some of the best comments:

"piarles gym date? im dead"

"Pierre/Charles nation we keep on winning"

"pierre gasly when he hasn't posted charles leclerc on his instagram profile for 2 consecutive posts"

"SHUT UP IS CHARLES LECLERC AND PIERRE GASLY TRAINING"

"Seeing a lot of Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly content on my TL. F1 season needs to be here now"

"Best friends who workout together stay together"

"this is my motivation to go to the gym."

"ARE THEY ON A MISSION TO KILL US WITH THIS CONTENT?"

"They want everyone to know they're are besties"

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly eye success in 2023

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly are both expected to have successful runs in the 2023 season.

Gasly switched from AlphaTauri to Alpine last year. The Frenchman was competitive with the Italian team over the past few seasons but hit a ceiling. He claimed his first F1 race win at the Italian Grand Prix in 2020, but has only managed one podium finish since — in Azerbaijan the following year.

His competitiveness is what Alpine might require as the French team looks to continue its push to finish higher up the grid in the upcoming seasons. Alpine finished 'best of the rest' in the 2022 campaign, behind the top teams Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

With two young and hungry drivers in Gasly and Ocon, the team looks set to improve in the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Leclerc could perhaps have another battle for the world championship after losing to Red Bull's Max Verstappen last year. The Monegasque won two of the first three races of the 2022 season but wasn't able to maintain his early form due to the limits of his car and some questionable decisions by the team.

However, Ferrari's new car seems much more promising than last year. Although Mercedes will try to return to winning ways as well, Leclerc will still have a pretty good shot at the ultimate prize.

