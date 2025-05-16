Charles Leclerc pinpoints 'critical' issue to Ferrari that needs work

Charles Leclerc was annoyed with the brakes of the SF-25 during the FP2 session of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. In his radio messages, the Ferrari driver complained that his brakes were horrendous and managing turns 5, 9, and 11 is a critical issue.
Ferrari, struggling to find performance and pace this season, brought in a few upgrades for the Imola Grand Prix. The Italian team introduced a new rear corner, rear wing, and beam wing to maximize the performance of the SF-25.
In the FP1 session, Lewis Hamilton finished P5, whereas Leclerc dropped to P12. Moreover, in the FP2 session, the Monegasque wasn't having a great time either. In a frustrating radio message, Leclerc stated that his brakes weren't functioning well in a specific mode.
Moreover, Charles Leclerc noted that Ferrari needed to work on a critical issue, which is managing smooth entry on turns 5, 9, and 11, also known as the Villeneuve, Piratella, and Acque Minerali. These chicanes are often tricky, and due to inconsistent braking, he had trouble with the stability of the car.
"The brakes in warm-up mode are horrendous. Mate, it's not breaking. Guys, we need to work on the entry of turns 5, 9, and 11. It's critical, I would say," Leclerc said on team radio as shared on X by Sportskeeda Pit Stop.
Interestingly, Lewis Hamilton also complained about the inefficiency of brakes. Both Ferrari teammates had an average session in FP2. While Leclerc ranked P6, Hamilton dropped to P11.
For Leclerc, the Imola GP began on a worrisome note as he skipped media day on Thursday (May 15) due to illness. Though he turned up for the free practice sessions on Friday (May 16), his radio messages suggest that he is displeased with the performance of the car.
Overall, the results of the qualifying session might give a hint on whether or not the team's upgrades are working.
Charles Leclerc's FP1 session plagued by helmet lift
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was seen pushing down his helmet manual through his hands during the FP1 session of the Imola GP. He complained of 'helmet lift' on team radio, suggesting a major problem.
Helmet lift occurs when strong airflow enters the cockpit area and pushes against the driver's helmet from underneath. The upward force gives the driver a feeling that his helmet is being pulled up from his head. This is not only uncomfortable but also distracting, leading to potential risk of danger.
F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick, speaking on Sky Sports, said:
“It should be a quick fix if you know exactly the amount you need to change. His helmet is effectively lifting off his head, so it feels like it’s only being held on by the strap that you have underneath, and that is a horrible feeling. I’m not surprised he is complaining a lot about it. It’s the worst thing and not what you want to experience going down into Tamburello."
Charles Leclerc didn't have a great day on Friday at Imola, and Ferrari's troubles appear unlikely to end anytime soon.