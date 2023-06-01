Charles Leclerc would rather race against Lewis Hamilton than his Mercedes teammate George Russell, states Peter Windsor

Formula 1 commentator Peter Windsor believes that Charles Leclerc, if given the same car, would fancy his chances more against Lewis Hamilton than George Russell.

Leclerc has been linked with a move to Mercedes in recent weeks. It is rumored that he has been identified as Hamilton's replacement when the seven-time world champion retires.

It has also been said that Hamilton could walk away from Merdedes when his contract ends in 2023 and become Leclerc's teammate at Ferrari, replacing Carlos Sainz.

In light of this, former Williams and Ferrari team manager Windsor has opined that Leclerc would rather partner Hamilton than Russell. Speaking on a YouTube video, he said (via Planet F1):

“But it’d be very close. George is super, super quick and it’s a big thing for Charles Leclerc to go to Mercedes – if he goes – to put himself against George Russell. If you said to Charles right now – if he was here and you’re having dinner tonight privately – who would you rather have in the other Merc if you’re going to go, George or Lewis? He’d say Lewis, for sure.”

He added:

“It would be a big problem for Charles to beat George at Mercedes. I’d be surprised if he does actually, because George knows the team, he knows the whole thing. So as good as Charles is, I don’t believe he would outperform George. If they’ve got a Championship-winning car and it was George and Leclerc, I’d put my money on George – in year one.”

Peter Windsor: “I think Lewis Hamilton has done pretty well against that hotshot George Russell”

Having outscored Lewis Hamilton in their first season as Mercedes teammates in 2022, George Russell is keeping pace with the veteran this year. Hamilton (69 points) is fourth in the Driver's Championship, with Russell one spot and 19 points behind him.

Hamilton remains without an F1 race win since the penultimate round in the 2021 season. He went winless last year, while Russell managed to win the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix, which was Mercedes' sole race win in the season.

A P2 finish at the Australian GP remains Hamilton's only podium finish this season, while P4 remains Russell's best result.

Despite the Brit's continuing woes, Peter Windsor believes that Hamilton has handled himself and isn't worried about how Russell has been performing.

“Lewis is not worried about George. I don’t like seeing [him struggle] because I think a guy that good [shouldn’t be in this position]. It’s not very dignified, is it? But having said that, I think Lewis has handled himself really well, as I’ve said many times [and] to the ire of some of my viewers,” he said.

“I think Lewis, given all the road dust he has and the seven World Championships he has – eight, it should have been – he’s done pretty well against that hotshot George Russell,” he added.

