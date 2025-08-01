Charles Leclerc reassures that the fire still burns to win with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has once again reassured that the fire still burns to win with Ferrari. The Monegasque driver has been with the team since 2019. During this time, the driver has been the shining light at Ferrari. He's been the team leader, and some, if not all, of the big moments achieved by the team have come through him.

Even in 2025, when Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari to become the biggest star within the squad, it is Charles Leclerc who continues to dominate on track. The driver has 5 podiums this season in the car, while his experienced teammate has none.

With that being said, Charles Leclerc is still not driving a car that's capable of fighting for a title. The driver has not had a car at Ferrari that could contend for the title in the last 7 years. So much so that fans have speculated that the driver's patience might be running out.

Talking to Sky Italia, Charles Leclerc reassured that the fire still burns and he wants to win with the team.

"But I drive for Ferrari! And that means a lot. Yes. Being part of this team and of Ferrari is an honour for me. My main goal right now is to bring it back to winning ways, and I owe Ferrari so much because they brought me into F1, they brought me in Ferrari."

He added,

"We need to win now. Of course I’m not indifferent to other drivers winning, like Max or Lando and Oscar now, but I’m focused on bringing this team back to the top. I will do anything with Fred and with Lewis to win again. That’s my only obsession."

Charles Leclerc and the team are not happy with the current situation

The 2025 F1 season was expected to be a strong one for Ferrari. The team almost won the title last season, only to lose it in the last race. Charles Leclerc too expected to put together a title challenge this time around, but the car is just not there yet. The driver admitted that the team is not happy with where it is right now and is hoping to make improvements and get closer to the top. He said,

"The improvements are coming step-by-step. We’ve definitely made progress in the right direction. We’re certainly not satisfied with where we are, but we are happy with the steps forward. Before the start of the season there was a lot of hype around the team, and I think that changed the perception a bit of our season. Because I’ll say it again, we’re not where we want to be."

He added,

"Ferrari can only be satisfied with winning, and we know that well. But on the other hand, McLaren has made a huge step forward this year. Unfortunately, we’ve made the same kind of step as Mercedes and Red Bull, and indeed we’re fighting with for the second place in the championship. There’s still a long way to go, but the progress is encouraging."

By now, it's clear that Charles Leclerc's title aspirations are as good as over. The Monegasque driver would, however, be hoping to climb the championship standings as he is currently 5th in the championship, but closing the gap to Max Verstappen and George Russell in P3 and P4.

