Charles Leclerc remembers “more like an elder brother” Jules Bianchi 10 years from his passing

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc shared a close relationship with former F1 driver Jules Bianchi, who is believed to be the Monegasque’s godfather and mentor. The Ferrari driver has now come out to remember his godfather on the 10th death anniversary of the Frenchman.

Bianchi passed away on July 17, 2015, from the injuries sustained by him during the 2014 Japanese GP crash. He was widely considered the future Ferrari star and was sponsored by the Maranello-based team during his early years.

The Ferrari Driver Academy was founded to promote young talent, with Bianchi being the first one to sign with the driver development academy. The French driver first created headlines when he scored his first F1 points in a Marussia at the 2014 Monaco GP.

The dream of Bianchi to become the next Ferrari star was cut short by the accident on October 5, 2014, at the Suzuka circuit. His Marussia went off the circuit in torrential rain and hit the recovery vehicle deployed to retrieve Adrian Sutil’s car. Bianchi passed away nine months after his crash at the Japanese GP.

Scuderia Ferrari’s official social media accounts uploaded a video with statements from Charles Leclerc and Frederic Vasseur about Jules Bianchi 10 years after his passing.

“He was a bit more like an older brother to me. There are some people where you can see through their eyes, through their smile, how good of a person they are, and I think Jules is one of them,” read Charles Leclerc's statement.

Jules Bianchi raced for ART Grand Prix in F3 and F2, a team co-founded by the Ferrari Team Principal, Fred Vasseur.

“For me, Jules was more than a driver. He was very special - not just a talented athlete, but a great human being. We spent four years together, I watched him grow up, and he had everything it takes to be a champion,” read Frederic Vasseur's statement.

“The Bianchi and the Leclerc family was one”: Charles Leclerc details his special relationship with Jules Bianchi

In many ways, Jules Bianchi's godson, Charles Leclerc, went on to fulfill the Frenchman's destiny and became a Ferrari star. The Monegasque is vocal about Jules Bianchi's impact on shaping his career and has always spoken highly of the Frenchman.

“I’ve always said that the Bianchi and the Leclerc family was one — we were really always together. Every weekend, I was at his track. When he was doing his first Monaco Grand Prix, he would sleep at my apartment. We had a very special relationship,” said Charles Leclerc, via The Athletic.

Charles and Jules first met when the Monegasque was 4 years old at the Brignoles track. The track was owned by Philippe Bianchi (Jules’ father), who was also a good friend of Leclerc's father, Herve.

