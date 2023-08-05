Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has reportedly been given a mammoth contract of €185 million to continue his tenure with the Italian team.

The Monegasque driver joined Ferrari in the 2019 season and impressed everyone straightaway with his performance as he defeated four-time world champion and then-teammate Sebastian Vettel. He was then handed the longest contract ever given to a Ferrari driver which saw him driving for the team until the end of the 2024 season.

However, given the underperformance of Ferrari over the past couple of years, there were claims of Charles Leclerc leaving the Prancing Horses after his current contract expired. But as per sportune.20minutes.fr, Leclerc is negotiating another five-year contract with the team reportedly worth €185 million. Charles Leclerc's contract follows a 2+3 formula with no exit clauses in the first two years.

The 2027, 2028, and 2029 seasons include exit clauses based on performance and results. He might earn a staggering €50 million in 2029 if he goes through with his contract despite not winning a world championship with Ferrari.

Will Charles Leclerc sign a contract extension with Ferrari?

The Monegasque driver in the Austrian GP weekend stated that he and Ferrari were "slowly" talking about a contract extension.

"To be honest, it's not really on my mind yet. When I say we slowly started talking about it, it's just here and there, but nothing special, nothing specific. I love Ferrari, so I'm happy here. It's probably the first time in my career that I'm in this position," he said. I don't think [that's] because nobody wanted me in the past, it's just because of the nature of the contract it's the first time in my career that I actually get closer to a deal to end in Formula 1," Charles Leclerc said as per Sky Sports.

"And all of the other changes I've made until now - basically Sauber to Ferrari was quite straightforward. So, it is a different situation I find myself in in my career. But I don't mind - I'm just focusing on driving, I just hope to win as quickly as possible in Ferrari for now and then we will see," he added.

It will be fascinating to see what Charles Leclerc does about his future. Although it is clearly very early for a contract extension, the silly season does bring these chatters.