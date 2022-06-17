Ferrari's Charles Leclerc could take a 10-place grid penalty at 2022 F1 Canadian GP - Reports

Charles Leclerc could reportedly be on the cusp of willfully picking up a 10-place grid penalty for the forthcoming 2022 F1 Canadian GP later this weekend.

According to a report by Italian F1 journalist Giuliano Duchessa, the 24-year-old is all set to take on his third Power Unit (PU) of the season and what will be his fourth Turbocharger of the year in Montréal as well. Both changes carry with them a grid penalty of five positions each.

The news comes after Charles Leclerc suffered two DNFs in the last three races. The Monegasque driver was forced to retire from the 2022 F1 Spanish GP with an issue Ferrari has not yet revealed externally. The 24-year-old then saw his PU blow up at the Baku City Circuit last weekend while leading the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP on lap 20.

Ferrari, however, could also opt to use Leclerc's older PU, the one he started the year with to win two of the first three races of the season.

"We have to get on top of things and come back stronger" - Charles Leclerc after disappointing DNF in 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Charles Leclerc has implored Ferrari to get their affairs in order after a disastrous time out during the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP last week.

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz retired even before reaching half the race distance in Baku as Red Bull romped to yet another one-two result to stretch their lead in the World Constructors' Championship standings over the Scuderia.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports after his retirement from the race, Leclerc said:

“It’s a disappointing outcome for us today. At the beginning of the first stint on the Mediums we weren’t particularly strong, but towards the end of it, we started catching Checo [Sergio Perez]. During the Virtual Safety Car, we decided to take the opportunity and pit for Hards, which was the right thing to do. It put us in a position where we could lead the race and what we had to focus on from then on was managing the tyres to the end. We then had an issue with the power unit and had to retire. It’s time to go home and reset before Canada. We have to get on top of things and come back stronger there.”

Having led the World Drivers' Championship standings for the first five rounds, Leclerc is currently in P3 with 116 points behind both Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez in P2 and Max Verstappen at the top of the table.

