“Mentally I am stronger than I used to be” - Charles Leclerc revealed how losing his father and Jules Bianchi changed him

Driving for Ferrari comes with a lot of pressure and expectation. Nonetheless, Charles Leclerc wears it like a veteran. Leclerc is the future of Ferrari and F1. However, it was a tragedy that provided this naturally aggressive driver with perspective and wisdom.

Charles Leclerc opened up about how the death of his father Hervé Leclerc and Godfather Jules Bianchi helped him cope with the intense pressure of this job. He also talked about how it has only encouraged him to move forward.

He won the title in his debut season in GP3. Unfortunately, Hervé died three days before a crucial race for Charles. The latter honored his father by winning the race the following weekend.

"Mentally, I am stronger than I used to be. They definitely stay with you forever. Unfortunately, I lost my father quite early. It changes you. It changes you forever.”

Leclerc has matured into his position after a good start to his debut season with Ferrari and is now in his sixth year with the same team.

Charles Leclerc's first taste of racing occurred when he was four years old. He informed his father, Hervé, that he was unwell and did not wish to attend school. Instead, they went to his Godfather Jules Bianchi's karting course, where Leclerc lapped until the gasoline ran out. Bianchi was both a mentor and a friend to him.

Leclerc was devastated when Bianchi died in July 2015, after spending nine months in a coma as a result of his collision in the Japanese Grand Prix the previous October. The Monegasque driver raced forward to honor his Godfather.

That season, Ferrari partnered him to join Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion. Since then, Leclerc has taken not just strides, but giant leaps ahead.

All his hard work paid off. Leclerc was second in the 2022 world championship, fending off Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc unveils Ferrari changes for Baku comeback bid

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari is "fully motivated to get back on top" after working on their underperforming car during the April break before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Compared to last season, Charles Leclerc's 2023 season has gotten off to a considerably bumpier start. In 2022, he won two races at the start and claimed the early lead in the Drivers' Championship standings.

Leclerc, though, seems unfazed and is enthusiastic about using the April break to create improvements for the highly anticipated SF-23.

