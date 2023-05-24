Charles Leclerc reveals doing his part to help the flood affected region in Faenza

Charles Leclerc revealed that alongside Ferrari, he has been assisting the inhabitants of Faenza, the flood-affected region of Emilia Romagna. The disaster has led to a tragic loss of human life and it also saw the cancellation of the Imola Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar.

Ferrari had earlier announced that they were making an immediate donation of €1 million in the flood-affected area. Since it is in Italy, the team's home, it meant a lot. Formula 1 also donated the same amount in the region.

And now, as Leclerc revealed, he has been helping himself, though very privately.

"The team made a donation to respond to the urgency of the situation and for my part, I am working on a few small actions to try to help the region recover from this disaster."

The flood has affected the region in a very unfortunate and drastic way. Many people have lost their lives and it is a tough time for the residents of the people of Faenza.

For these reasons, Formula 1 had decided to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for this season. It is the second race that had to be cancelled in the 2023 season because of natural calamities after the Chinese Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc's Ferrari contract extension hasn't made any progress

Charles Leclerc has a contract with the team till the end of the 2024 season, but still, it has been rumoured that the contract extension might not take place. When Leclerc was asked about this, he revealed that it is true that no apparent discussions of his contract extension have been made. However, he insisted that he loves the team and would like to stay and added that he is hoping to see Ferrari on the top. He said:

"No negotiations have been started. Ask Fred when he plans to start discussions. I'm fully focused on the track. I love Ferrari. I'm not happy with the current situation. Let's face it. Ferrari has to be on top. I hope we can do it together."

At the same time, Leclerc feels that having more than a year and a half to negotiate is a long time. He claimed that it is perfectly normal for him and the team to not have any discussions right now, so early.

Talking about the rumours of Lewis Hamilton joining the team in red, Charles Leclerc mentioned that he is more focused on racing rather than the rumours.

