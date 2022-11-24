The 2022 F1 season for Charles Leclerc was filled with ups and downs. Although Ferrari looked quite strong at the start of the season, they slowly slagged off, making several mistakes and experiencing reliability issues. These misfortunes caused Leclerc to lose grip on the championship fight with Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

During an interview with L'Equipe, the Ferrari driver was asked about him moving to other teams in the future, like Mercedes. Rumors have been making rounds that Mercedes could want the Monegasque as their driver when Lewis Hamilton hangs up his racing helmet.

However, he responded that he is still loyal to Ferrari and it is his childhood dream to win championships with the team. Since he still has a contract with Ferrari till 2024, he is completely focused and dedicated to the team until then. Charles Leclerc said:

"There is still a long way to go until 2024 and some more time left as a soldier in the ranks of Ferrari. Being in this team has been my dream since I was a kid. My goal for now is to win with Ferrari. After that, we'll see."

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc

Thank you for all the support during the year. We’ll work more than ever to do a further step in the right direction to fight for the championship next year 2nd in the Driver and Team’s Championship. We did the best race possible and for that I’m happy.Thank you for all the support during the year. We’ll work more than ever to do a further step in the right direction to fight for the championship next year 2nd in the Driver and Team’s Championship. We did the best race possible and for that I’m happy. Thank you for all the support during the year. We’ll work more than ever to do a further step in the right direction to fight for the championship next year ❤️ https://t.co/JAgZHqElgy

Charles Leclerc also spoke about the 2022 F1 season. He mainly focused on the positives, pointing out how the team is competitive again and is able to win races. When compared to previous F1 seasons, Ferrari have shown drastic improvement this year.

The Monegasque said:

"What I take away from this year is that we are competitive again and fighting for wins. The first three or four races were very good."

Charles Leclerc will be hoping to fight for the championship again in the 2023 F1 season. However, it will be tough since Mercedes and Red Bull will also be working hard to start next season on a high.

Charles Leclerc responds to rumors about Mattia Binotto getting sacked

After a difficult 2022 F1 season, Ferrari faced a lot of criticism from everywhere. With the season coming to an end, there were even rumors that Mattia Binotto, Ferrari's team principal, could be sacked.

However, Charles Leclerc addressed all the rumors and urged the team to simply focus on racing and improving their performance. He said:

“Overall, there are always rumours around Formula 1, and especially around Ferrari. And this doesn’t change obviously, when we are getting to the end of the season. There’s always voices around us, but I think as a team, we really need to focus on our job and on track, try to extract all of the things that is happening around the team.”

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari Scuderia Ferrari Statement:



In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto's position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation. Scuderia Ferrari Statement:In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto's position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation.

Ferrari even posted an official statement, debunking all the rumors about their team principal being fired. As of now, there has been no follow-up and the rumors have gradually died down.

Poll : 0 votes