Charles Leclerc's 2-word Instagram post goes viral

Ahead of the 2025 Miami GP, Charles Leclerc dropped a sneak peek into his Miami days through his social media account. Leclerc, the Ferrari star driver, dropped a two-word Instagram post to sum up his pre-Miami GP moments.

Ad

Leclerc is in Miami, Florida, along with his team, Ferrari, and his close ones. After a week's break following the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP, drivers have arrived in the United States for the first race in the country, and Leclerc was no different.

As the Monegasque arrived in the US, he dropped a series of videos in a single post featuring his dog, Leo, and girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux. Sharing the post on the Meta-owned platform, Leclerc wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Hello Miami"

Here's the post by the Ferrari driver on Instagram:

Ad

Charles Leclerc heads into Miami with his teammate Lewis Hamilton. After five races, Leclerc is in P5 in the Drivers' championship with 47 points. Compared to him, his teammate, Hamilton, is in P7 with 31 points. Oscar Piastri leads the championship with 99 points, 10 points ahead of his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris.

Their team, Scuderia Ferrari, is in P4 of the Constructors' championship with 78 points. McLaren lead the championship with 188 points, followed by Mercedes with 111 points and Red Bull with 89 points.

Ad

Charles Leclerc pointed finger at Ferrari after underwhelming show: "We are doing something wrong"

Following the conclusion of the Saudi Arabian GP, Charles Leclerc said Scuderia Ferrari were heading in an unwanted direction and the team was doing "something wrong." Here's what he told the media post the Jeddah Corniche Circuit race, (as per PlanetF1):

“Obviously, there are answers in what we are doing, and we are doing something wrong, clearly. We’ve got to find it."

Ad

“We cannot lose too many races before finding it because we’re already 50 points down in the Drivers’ Championship. We’re not looking at it too much, but 50 points is a big number. I don’t want to be losing more points than that in the next few races," he added.

In Saudi Arabia, Charles Leclerc claimed a podium, which was the first podium for Ferrari this season. Meanwhile, his teammate, Hamilton, finished the race in P7.

Ad

Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

So far, Scuderia Ferrari has been able to claim a Sprint win in China through Hamilton, and a podium in Saudi Arabia through Leclerc in five races and a sprint. Currently, they are 110 points behind the leaders, and if they continue to lose points this way, they will fail to topple McLaren like the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More