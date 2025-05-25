Charles Leclerc's 2-word reaction to finding out Lewis Hamilton only finished 5th in the F1 Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc dropped a two-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton's P5 finish at the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix. The race ended in P2 for the hometown hero as Lando Norris clinched the victory.

Ad

The grid order did not shake up, despite F1 adding a mandatory second pit stop in an attempt to add some thrill to the race. The sheer lack of overtaking kept the top four in the same order as qualifying. Although Leclerc did manage to get incredibly close to Norris in the final stages, he couldn't get his Ferrari ahead of the McLaren and finished in P2.

Meanwhile, the Scuderia played around with Lewis Hamilton's strategy, who started P7 following a three-place grid penalty after the qualifying session. The team managed to put him in a comfortable place, and he finished in P5, although over 50 seconds behind Norris. Reacting to his finish, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, dropped a two-word reaction on his team radio.

Ad

Trending

"Where is Lewis?" He inquired.

Bryan Bozzi: "P5."

Charles: "Good job!"

This was an interesting race for Ferrari, considering their lack of pace in the earlier races this season. Leclerc's P2 finish also marks his and the team's second podium this season, after he clinched a third-place finish in Jeddah. However, the Monegasque was seemingly not satisfied with his performance.

Charles Leclerc labels Ferrari's performance 'above expectations' in Monaco

As mentioned, the Italian outfit has struggled in the season so far despite being championship contenders in 2024. The SF-25 largely struggled with traction out of the corners, as it was apparent during the race in Miami earlier, making it hard to drive for both Hamilton and Leclerc.

Ad

Discussing his performance in the post-race interview with Jenson Button, Charles Leclerc mentioned that he lost the race on Saturday after Norris qualified ahead of him.

"At the end of the day, we lost the race yesterday," he said (via Sky F1). "We should have done a better job. Lando did a better job this weekend and deserved the win."

Ad

Although he did not win the race, Leclerc claimed that the performance from the team was 'above [their] expectations,' revealing that he thought it would be difficult to compete within the top 10.

"I realised a childhood dream last year, not this year, but considering everything it was a lot above our expectations," Charles Leclerc added. "I thought being in the top 10 would be a challenge, at the end we are second and very close to P2. It has been a good weekend overall, but I wish I won."

Ferrari continues to close their gap on Red Bull Racing, with the latter standing in third place in the Constructors' Championship with 143 points. Both teams are currently divided by just one point, putting the Milton Keynes-based outfit in a difficult spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More