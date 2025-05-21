Charles Leclerc’s brother Arthur predicts “bit more action” with F1’s latest rule

Charles Leclerc's brother, Arthur, has thrown his support behind F1's idea of having two mandatory pit stops from the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. The Monegasque had predicted that the new rule could throw a spanner in the works, and add more unpredictability to the iconic race this year.

Leclerc's younger brother, Arthur, who was born and raised in the principality, has predicted that the two-pit stop rule for Monaco in 2025 would 'bring a bit more action and unpredictability to the race'. The 24-year-old competes in the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup and is also Ferrari's development driver in F1.

Speaking ahead of the Monaco GP this weekend, Leclerc shared that the new rule could make the race more strategy-centric, rather than all drivers simply focusing on tire management. He said, via @JunaidSamodien_ on X:

"I think it's good to have two mandatory pit stops because it will bring a bit more action and unpredictability to the race, and it will also allow the drivers to push their tires harder.

"The last few races were all about tire management. This year I think it will add some strategy to the picture. Nevertheless, with Monaco being Monaco I think that at the end of the day it will be paramount to do well in qualifying to have a good race, I'm really interested to see what happens," he added.

Charles Leclerc, along with his two brothers, Lorenzo and Arthur, were all born and brought up in Monaco. The oldest of them, Lorenzo, works as a businessman and entrepreneur, while Arthur, similarly to Charles, is a race car driver.

Most recently, Arthur got the opportunity to run an F1 car for the first time during FP1 at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The driver appeared alongside his brother Charles during the session, as the two became the first siblings to drive for the same F1 team in the same official session.

Arthur Leclerc claims the Monaco GP feels 'complete' after brother Charles Leclerc's win in 2024

Charles Leclerc after the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Arthur Leclerc admitted that the Monaco Grand Prix felt somewhat 'complete' after his brother Charles Leclerc won it in 2024. The 24-year-old also admitted that it was still 'magical' to see F1 cars competing around his hometown.

Speaking ahead of the Monaco GP, Arthur Leclerc shared the importance of the race for the whole of the principality, as reported by @JunaidSamodien_ on X.

"As a Monegasque, it's amazing to watch the Monaco Grand Prix. I have been watching this race for many years, since I was born basically, and it's really something special for all our friends and family," said Leclerc.

"Obviously seeing Charles driving always adds something extra. Last year he managed to achieve his dream and win the race, so in a way it feels 'complete', but it's still a magical day when F1 is racing here." he added.

Charles Leclerc finally claimed his first home victory in the 2024 Monaco GP. This lifted what was perceived by fans as a 'curse' on the Ferrari driver, who had special bad luck in previous editions of his home race, including 2021, when he had qualified on pole, but crashed right after, resulting in him not being able to start the race due to a problem with the driveshaft on his car.

