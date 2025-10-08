Charles Leclerc's brutal admission as Ferrari sinks deeper in Constructors' Championship

Charles Leclerc delivered a brutal admission on Ferrari's performance in the remaining 2025 season, claiming that there won't be any major upgrades coming from the team. This could indicate a further downfall for the team, as they have struggled with performance for most part of the current season.

Ad

Ferrari ended the 2024 season on a high, however, faced a steep downward slope in terms of overall performance and competitiveness. The team hasn't won a race so far in the season (except for Hamilton's P1 during the Sprint in China), and while they did sit in the seond position of the Constructors' Championship up until Baku, they dropped to third as Mercedes showcased improved performance.

The Singapore GP was yet another disappointment for the Italian outfit, as Charles Leclerc struggled to perform any overtake and defend against Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes.

Ad

Trending

"It's tough, it's very tough. We are not strong at the moment and we are struggling massively with the car. It's not easy," Leclerc said after the race.

He further explained that the chances of the car improving in the remaining season are quite low, and revealed that no more major upgrades are expected this year.

"I wish I could say that I'm positive for the rest of the season, I don't think there's anything in the car that proves to me that we are going to do a step forward. I think this is the reality of our situation at the moment. I don't quite know how to turn that situation around because we don't have new parts or anything coming to the car."

Ad

Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggled with the car in Singapore. While the latter faced a brake failure in the final laps, Leclerc faced issues of his own.

Ferrari boss addresses issue with Charles Leclerc's car after "frustrating" race in Singapore

As mentioned, Charles Leclerc faced certain issues during the race. Shortly after lights out, the team instructed him to lift and coast on multiple corners because of an issue within the car. This cost him laptime as he couldn't push and maintain a consistent pace around the track.

Ad

Team principal Frederic Vasseur addressed this issue after the race. He said:

"Very early in the race we asked Charles to do a lift and coast," he said (via F1). "It's not just a matter of doing a lift and coast when you're losing a little bit at the end of the straight. It's also to find the right braking point."

Ad

Vasseur further drew a common point between the Azerbaijan and Singapore GPs, claiming that the cars did showcase strong pace at the start of the weekend, but the team failed to extract the most from the SF-25.

"What is mega frustrating is that the last two weekends we came in... Baku and then Singapore. At the beginning of the weekend, the pace was there," he added.

Ad

"We didn't extract the best from the car, I think, honestly. We are doing 29.7s in Q1 yesterday and 29.7s in Q3. We are struggling at the end of all the races not to be at the back foot."

Despite all the early podium finishes that Charles Leclerc scored this season, Ferrari dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship. Moreover, Red Bull Racing is only eight points behind the team, which has put the Italian outfit in a dire position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More