Charles Leclerc's brutal admission as Ferrari sinks deeper in Constructors' Championship

Charles Leclerc delivered a brutal admission on Ferrari's performance in the remaining 2025 season, claiming that there won't be any major upgrades coming from the team. This could indicate a further downfall for the team, as they have struggled with performance for most part of the current season.
Ferrari ended the 2024 season on a high, however, faced a steep downward slope in terms of overall performance and competitiveness. The team hasn't won a race so far in the season (except for Hamilton's P1 during the Sprint in China), and while they did sit in the seond position of the Constructors' Championship up until Baku, they dropped to third as Mercedes showcased improved performance.
The Singapore GP was yet another disappointment for the Italian outfit, as Charles Leclerc struggled to perform any overtake and defend against Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes.
"It's tough, it's very tough. We are not strong at the moment and we are struggling massively with the car. It's not easy," Leclerc said after the race.
He further explained that the chances of the car improving in the remaining season are quite low, and revealed that no more major upgrades are expected this year.
"I wish I could say that I'm positive for the rest of the season, I don't think there's anything in the car that proves to me that we are going to do a step forward. I think this is the reality of our situation at the moment. I don't quite know how to turn that situation around because we don't have new parts or anything coming to the car."
Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggled with the car in Singapore. While the latter faced a brake failure in the final laps, Leclerc faced issues of his own.
Ferrari boss addresses issue with Charles Leclerc's car after "frustrating" race in Singapore
As mentioned, Charles Leclerc faced certain issues during the race. Shortly after lights out, the team instructed him to lift and coast on multiple corners because of an issue within the car. This cost him laptime as he couldn't push and maintain a consistent pace around the track.
Team principal Frederic Vasseur addressed this issue after the race. He said:
"Very early in the race we asked Charles to do a lift and coast," he said (via F1). "It's not just a matter of doing a lift and coast when you're losing a little bit at the end of the straight. It's also to find the right braking point."
Vasseur further drew a common point between the Azerbaijan and Singapore GPs, claiming that the cars did showcase strong pace at the start of the weekend, but the team failed to extract the most from the SF-25.
"What is mega frustrating is that the last two weekends we came in... Baku and then Singapore. At the beginning of the weekend, the pace was there," he added.
"We didn't extract the best from the car, I think, honestly. We are doing 29.7s in Q1 yesterday and 29.7s in Q3. We are struggling at the end of all the races not to be at the back foot."
Despite all the early podium finishes that Charles Leclerc scored this season, Ferrari dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship. Moreover, Red Bull Racing is only eight points behind the team, which has put the Italian outfit in a dire position.