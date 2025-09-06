Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux and Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson set fashion statement in the F1 Italian GP paddock

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, and his former teammate Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, arrived at the Italian GP in style to support their boyfriends. Alexandra and Rebecca set the fashion statement and uploaded images from their paddock arrival on their social media accounts.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc started dating their respective partners in 2023 when they were the driver lineup for Ferrari. Alexandra Saint Mleux and Rebecca Donaldson became friends during the time their partner drove for Ferrari.

As the drivers and their partners arrived at Ferrari's home race, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend took to Instagram and uploaded images of them arriving in the paddock, as they flaunted their outfits.

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, uploaded an image of herself as she arrived in the paddock on Friday for the practice session. The fashion influencer flaunted a Dolce & Gabbana rose print dress as she held Leclerc's dog Leo in her arms.

Image credits: Instagram/@alexandrasaintmleux

The Monegasque's girlfriend arrived in the paddock on the qualifying day in an all black outfit, flaunting a cardigan paired with a skirt. Alexandra accessorized her outfit with a Dolce & Gabbana rose print scarf.

Image credits: Instagram/@alexandrasaintmleux

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, arrived in the Monza paddock on Friday in a Burgundy top paired with a black mini skirt. She completed the outfit with a black shoulder bag and uploaded images of the outfit on her Instagram story.

Image credits: Instagram/@iamrebeccad

The Scottish model arrived in the paddock on Saturday in a black dress paired with black flags, and accessorized the outfit with black earrings and sunglasses.

Image credits: Instagram/@iamrebeccad

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, is a Scottish model who works for multiple modelling agencies, including Elite New York City and Premium Models. The two started dating in the summer of 2023, and Rebbeca has been spotted at multiple Grand Prixs in the past.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux started dating in early 2023. Mleux is a history student and a social media influencer.

Charles Leclerc enjoys his summer break with girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux in the Mediterranean

The F1 summer break began after the Hungarian GP, and Charles Leclerc spent the first few days in Monaco, playing padel. The Monegasque then took to the Mediterranean Sea in a yacht and spent quality time with his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, and dog Leo.

Leclerc shared a carousel of 7 images on his Instagram. It included images of the Ferrari driver swimming in the open waters, smitten with his girlfriend on the yacht's deck, Leo enjoying his time on the beach, and with Leclerc on the yacht.

The caption of the post read, “Holidaysssssss”

At the race after the summer break, Leclerc qualified P6 at Zaandvoort and crashed out of the race on Lap 53 after a collision with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli.

