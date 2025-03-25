Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux drops 2-word reaction on Carlos Sainz's partner's IG post

  • home icon
By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Mar 25, 2025 05:24 GMT
Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux reacts to Carlos Sainz's partner's IG post (Images from @iamrebeccad on Instagram and Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux, reacted to Rebecca Donaldson being featured in Wonderland Magazine's Spring issue. The latter is dating Carlos Sainz, and she became good friends with Alexandra during his time at Ferrari alongside Leclerc.

Rebecca Donaldson, a UK-based model, was recently featured in Wonderland Magazine. Born in Scotland, Rebecca is widely known for her extensive work in the modeling world, debuting at the age of 17 with the help of her mother. She has also worked with well-established magazines like Vogue and Marie Claire.

Her recent Instagram post with Wonderland gained quite some traction on social media. Alexandra Saint-Mluex, who has been dating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc since early 2023, dropped a two-word reaction to Rebecca's post as well.

"So gooodd 😍," she commented.
Alexandra Saint Mleux&#039;s reaction to Rebecca Donaldson&#039;s post (@alexandrasaintmleux on Instagram)
Alexandra Saint Mleux's reaction to Rebecca Donaldson's post (@alexandrasaintmleux on Instagram)

Rebecca Donaldson has also been dating Carlos Sainz since 2023. At the time, both Sainz and Leclerc were at Ferrari. Alexandra and Rebecca were frequent guests in the team's garage and were almost always spotted together.

As the 2024 season came to an end, however, Sainz had to make his way to Williams Racing as Lewis Hamilton replaced him at Ferrari. The latter is currently partnering Charles Leclerc and the team has had a rather tough start to the season 2025 season.

Ferrari blames strategy for Charles Leclerc's China disqualification

The 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix weekend started at a high for Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton won the Sprint race in dominating fashion. However, Sunday soon became tough after a disappointing qualifying session.

The race was tough for the team as none of the drivers could overtake for a podium place. Moreover, Max Verstappen managed to get a hold of P4, leaving Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton behind him in P5 and P6, where both drivers finished the race.

Post-race, however, dark clouds loomed over the Ferrari garage as Charles Leclerc's car was found to be 1kg underweight and Hamilton had excessive skid wear.

Clarifying the incident with Leclerc, Ferrari mentioned that he had very high tire wear because of his one-stop pit strategy, following which his car turned out to be underweight.

"Car 16 was found to be underweight by 1kg and car 44’s rearward skid wear was found to be 0.5mm below the limit. Charles [Leclerc] was on a one-stop strategy today and this meant his tyre wear was very high, causing the car to be underweight," Ferrari's statement read.
Discussing Lewis Hamilton's disqualification, Ferrari stated that they "misjudged" by a small margin.

"With regard to Lewis’ skid wear, we misjudged the consumption by a small margin. There was no intention to gain any advantage. We will learn from what happened today and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again."

The main race ended with no points for the team, and they currently sit in fifth place in the Constructors' Championship behind Williams Racing, with just 17 points so far.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
